INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's never been great at public health and the COVID-19 pandemic has been a long stress test on the ability of state and local health departments to serve Hoosiers.
As such, Gov. Eric Holcomb is empaneling a new commission to study the state's public health system over the next year and offer recommendations for long-range improvements.
Holcomb was joined Wednesday morning by Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box; Dr. Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation and former state health commissioner under former Gov. Mitch Daniels; and retired Indiana Republican State Sen. Luke Kenley of Noblesville, who previously served several years as chair of the senate's appropriations committee; to announce the 15-member Public Health Commission.
Holcomb likened the role of the new group to the state's Teacher Pay Commission, in how it studied the problem over several months and then delivered a plan of actionable items to state leaders.
"This is a long-term endeavor. I would liken it to the teacher pay commission, where we're going to do, as Dr. Monroe said and Dr. Box elaborated on, a very deep dive," Holcomb said. "This is a long-term look at where we want our state to be decades from now."
Indiana perennially ranks poorly in public health as compared to other states, with blemishes like high smoking rate, high obesity, high infant mortality and others putting the state on the bottom end when compared to peers.
More recently, Indiana also continues to rank toward the bottom of states when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rate, which has left the state more susceptible to the ongoing surge brought on by the highly infectious delta variant.
The addition of COVID-19 has put health departments through their paces over the last 18 months and shown cracks where the state could be doing more or doing better in serving Hoosiers.
Looking at the state's COVID-19 response and analyzing it for positives and negatives will be one job of the commission, but Box said board members will also be looking at funding for public health at the state and local level; staffing needs and duties and whether individual county departments have the resources to do everything they're supposed to be doing as defined by law; attempting to solve workforce issues in public health and keeping a pipeline of clinical and administrative workers coming in the future; and ways to improve prevention efforts to stop diseases and chronic conditions before they happen.
Holcomb said he hopes to be making improvements that will serve the state's public health system not just for now but for the next 100 years.
"It's not exactly now is the need. I think it's long overdue. We have been a little busy in the health arena, but it exposed the absolute need to take a more holistic and long-term approach as we're dealing with the urgent and immediate needs," he said.
The 15-member commission will meet for the first time in September and over the next year will be holding monthly meetings, conducting listening tours, reviewing public health statutes and doing an intensive review of the state's funding in this area.
Holcomb said the report will be due out next summer, which will then give time for lawmakers to make preparations and plan for the 2023 session, when they will form the next two-year budget for the state.
There will be challenges, as the commission will have to get buy-in from state lawmakers who have been disinterested in making more public health investment in the past and, more recently, even been counterproductive to the ability of local health departments to carry out their mission.
Trust in public health officials has also tanked in some circles as some have shut out government agencies and experts in favor of more dubious sources of information.
"I can't do anything about the global social media myth spreaders," Holcomb said. "But what we can do is make sure people have good localized, trusted, verified state information and I have never been prouder of our healthcare professionals locally and at the state, federally, to make sure we're putting out data that has integrity. And that will be part of this next year's assignment, to make sure folks know where places they can trust to guide them."
Although the scope of the commission is long-term and will involve drafting high-altitude policy recommendations, Holcomb said it doesn't preclude the opportunity to enact more immediate changes if something is turned up early and can have an immediate positive impact.
Ultimately though, what the commission will find our recommend is yet to be discovered, which is the main point of taking on the endeavor, the governor said.
"We will learn things along the way," Holcomb said. "We won't wait to implement a good idea until 2023, come what may. But to say what is the No. 1 priority? We're looking at it differently. We're going in with an open mind."
Sounds like another bureaucracy. If you were serious the cigarette taxes would have been raised a long time ago.
