AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident, raising the total to 24.
The latest patient is a 24-year-old woman who has fully recovered from her symptoms, a news release said. It marks the first time a new case in the county has been described as fully recovered.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in a news release. “Additionally, please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
DeKalb County had gone seven days with no new confirmed cases, following a stretch in which it reported 10 new cases in as span of 12 days. DeKalb continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
On a per-capita basis, DeKalb County as of Tuesday has the eighth-lowest rate of cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, with 5.5 cases per 10,000 residents. The seven counties with lower per-capita rates include Huntington, Wells and Adams south of Fort Wayne.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 22 of its 24 virus patients. The average age of those 22 patients is 42 years. Only four are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 11 to 78. Only three of the 24 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
Noble County records 16th death from virus
Another Noble County resident has died of COVID-19.
In Tuesday’s noon report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Noble County logged its 16th fatality from COVID-19. That came after the county had its 15th death reported Sunday.
Noble County far leads its neighbors in the region, as LaGrange and Steuben counties both have two deaths and DeKalb County has one.
Noble County has been battling COVID-19 outbreaks at two nursing homes — Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville — which have accounted both for the county’s far higher numbers of cases and deaths. Most, but not all, of the new COVID-19 activity in the county has been attributed to those facilities.
LaGrange County had the largest increases in cases from the day prior, adding three new cases to 41 total. Noble County was up one to 136 and DeKalb County added one more to go to 24 total. Steuben County was unchanged at 62.
Statewide, Indiana had another steady day of cases and deaths, although testing totals plummeted after several days of record highs.
The state added 500 new cases and 33 deaths, both in line with recent averages. Testing dropped to 3,822 overall, coming off an all-time high of more than 6,600 tests reported Monday. That number is also much lower than the recent average, as the state had been posting over 5,000 tests per day in recent days.
Testing could see a big boost later this week and into next week as 30 more OptumServe testing sites open around the state Wednesday.
The first 20 sites in Indiana National Guard armories, including one in Angola, opened last Wednesday. The 30 new stations will be n other spots around the state, including on at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville and one at Lakeland High School in LaGrange.
More than 150,000 COVID-19 tests have now been processed in the state.
