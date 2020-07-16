ANGOLA — Steuben County is looking at the possibility of siting a building for the Steuben County Health Department that would greatly expand its storage capabilities and allow it to establish a facility for drive-through health screens.
Nothing is set in stone, but the prospect of the facility was discussed at a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners’ park committee meeting on Thursday.
“Nothing has been confirmed yet. There are a lot of hoops to jump through,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
The county is only considering a new facility because money to build it might be available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. If the money is not available or can’t be guaranteed to the county, the building wouldn’t be pursued, Crowl said.
The matter was brought before the park committee because it would be placed on land at the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake, to the south of the Steuben County Event Center on what is now open land. A circular drive would allow people to access the building and if needed, motor through for drive-through testing, which is being done now in other communities where people are being tested for COVID-19.
Beyond the drive-through facility, there would be temperature-controlled storage and a lab, so running water, restrooms and the like would be needed.
“It could be an expensive ordeal,” Crowl said.
Commissioners have been working on the possible building and other options with Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department. Van Ee didn’t attend Thursday’s meeting due to a personal commitment.
“We’ve just got a rough drawing of what she would want,” Crowl said.
If the building were to happen, much would have to take place soon because there’s a December deadline for money through the CARES Act.
Before the county could apply for funding, it would need architectural drawings and a cost estimate.
“This is all speculation at this point,” Crowl said.
During the July 6 meeting of the commissioners, storage space for the Health Department was broached. Currently the department is renting space for some of its storage needs.
Another possibility brought up during the July 6 meeting was possibly using vacant space in the Steuben Community Center where office space used by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development has been vacated. Also, there will be vacant space when the Steuben County Council on Aging moves to its new facilities on Harcourt Road. When these options were discussed earlier this month, it was noted that drive-through testing would not be possible.
