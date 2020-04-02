LIGONER — Each car at the Ligonier Police Department sports the “To serve and protect” motto.
Right now during the coronavirus pandemic, Ligonier Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer is emphasizing caring for the West Noble community.
“Obviously, everybody’s world has changed including ours in law enforcement,” Shearer said. “I wanted to refocus on the serve and protect part.”
Shearer met with his officers last week to get everyone on the same page. Enforcing the law is still their job, but directly helping people in town is a big priority now.
“I always want them to try to have empathy for people,” Shearer said. “Now, I want them to have a little sympathy for people.”
When Shearer told his officers about the shift they were going to make, some even offered to help with the next citizen request that came up.
“They’re fine with it,” Shearer said. “There wasn’t one issue.”
Specifically, Ligonier police could coordinate with elderly, at-risk and self-quarantined people to get necessities they need so they don’t have to leave their homes.
“I think that’s something that we have to do,” Shearer said.
Ligonier Police will also continue its business checks during the pandemic.
While continuing to make sure the community is safe, Ligonier officers are looking out for their own safety, as well, maintaining a distance from people to prevent virus transmission.
In a nonemergency call, Ligonier Police will ask people to come out of their homes to meet the officer and limit shared, confined space with other people.
And, as seen across the county and four-county area, calls are down for Ligonier Police.
“That just provides us more time to serve and protect,” Shearer said.
The community has already shown appreciation for police in these tough times, Shearer said.
One business, Annie Oakley Natural Perfumery, has already provided officers and the fire department with hand sanitizer.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is assisting, as well. It has set up a new grant for police and fire departments to cover $5,000 worth of things like cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and workforce efforts.
Shearer said Ligonier police and fire will be applying for that grant.
“We live in a special place,” Shearer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.