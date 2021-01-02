INDIANAPOLIS — It's a new year, but COVID-19 deaths aren't slowing significantly in northeast Indiana.
Steuben County logged two new deaths and LaGrange County had one in Saturday's statewide report.
Statewide deaths were down after four days nearly at or above 100, while case counts were comparable to the week before.
In Steuben County, the 26th and 27th deaths occurred on Thursday and Friday and were both people in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, seven have been people in their 60s, seven deaths have been people in their 70s and 13 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In LaGrange County, the 57th death all-time occurred on Dec. 21 and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 17 among people in their 70s and 32 people who were 80 or older.
The deaths were part of 39 overall in the state reported on Saturday, a drop after the previous four days of very high death counts including 164, 109, 99 and 105.
Statewide cases came down from Friday at 5,317 new cases, but were comparable to the week prior. Testing numbers were down a bit but not as low as the week prior when the Christmas holiday affected the number of tests being administered and processed.
Positivity on Saturday was 13.55%, the second day in a row that positivity topped 13% after being down in the 11-12% range more recently.
Hospitalizations, however, have continued to decline statewide, with 2,655 patients now in treatment. That's down about a thousand since the all-time high on Nov. 30 and represents continuing improvement over the month since.
The statewide hospital census is at its lowest point since Nov. 15. Beds are taking longer to clear than they did to fill up, but the state has been making positive progress over the last five weeks.
Rising case counts have slowed locally in recent days, although the back-to-back holiday weeks may be playing a role in that as testing has reduced.
Noble County added 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, followed by Steuben County with 28, DeKalb County with 19 and LaGrange County with seven.
Since last week, Noble County added 233 cases, Steuben County was up 185, DeKalb County was up 137 and LaGrange County added 81. Those totals were mixed compared to a week ago.
Steuben County dropped about 70 cases but DeKalb County was up around 50. Noble County came down 14 cases and LaGrange County was up by three compared to a week ago.
Those weekly case counts, even with some upward changes this week, are still lower than counts were running prior to the holidays.
No other deaths were reported in the area. DeKalb County remains at 60 all-time with Noble County at 55.
