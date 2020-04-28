KENDALLVILLE — Nothing beats a bucket of hot, fresh, buttery movie theater popcorn.
A constant stream of cars pulled up in front of the Strand Theatre, in Kendallville on Saturday, to support the theater through its popcorn sale. The sale was the second one this month as the theater tries to stay afloat during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
The doors of the theater remain shuttered due to stay-at-home restrictions, which were put into place just nine days after Kevin and Kathy Robbins reopened the theater in March.
Kevin said the first sale on Saturday, April 11, was non-stop during the five-hour event.
“I don’t think I have worked the popcorn machine that hard since I have been there,” he said.
Saturday was another busy day as the theater once again came close to running out of supplies before the sale was over at 6 p.m. Theater patrons traveled from as far away as Fort Wayne to pick up a bucket or two of popcorn.
Kevin said the popcorn sales help to make ends meet paying the fixed expenses of the theater.
“The way the theater has been supported, was beyond our expectations,” Kevin said. “We are very humbled and appreciative of the customers supporting us.
“We have to think outside of the box right now. We can not wait to be back open.”
Due to shipments of supplies, Kevin said they can’t host a sale every Saturday, but they will continue as long as the theater is closed. Updates on popcorn sales are posted on the theater’s Facebook page.
The Robbins’ are already making plans for reopening as they look to the possibility of having to put social distancing measures in place. Robbins said social distancing is a possibility in the historic theater, which features two screens and more 400 seats. The theater also features balconies, which will aid in distancing people.
In the first nine days of shows at the theater in March, Robbins said the community came out to support them.
Robbins said no matter what the theater is planning on reopening.
