INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity is still rated “minimal,” the state’s lowest rating, this week, but once again rates of the illness being picked up at monitoring sites has ticked up.
With December arriving today, a rise in flu activity may be on the horizon as the virus typically begins to pick up this month and then stay up through spring.
For the week ended Nov. 20, flu activity was still rated “minimal,” but rates rose again, albeit slightly.
Rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 1.79% in the seventh week of surveillance, which was up slightly from 1.72% last week.
That rate is right about where it normally is at this time of year, a little lower than it was in 2019-20, but higher than where it was the two years prior to that and 2020-21.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers was also low at 1.74%, which is also up compared to a week ago at 1.66%, but at normal levels as compared to previous years.
Flu rates usually start to rise in early- to mid-December, then stay elevated through March or April.
That didn’t happen last season, which was an unusual outlier due to ongoing statewide masking requirements, social distancing efforts and other mitigation efforts aimed at slowing transmission of COVID-19 that also appeared to have beneficial impacts in stunting flu spread.
Many of those mitigation efforts have been lifted this year, so Indiana may not get a repeat reprieve from influenza this season. Early-season rates this year have already been higher than last season, so 2021-22 may follow a more typical script when it comes to flu.
Indiana Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, is showing the lowest flu activity among state regions at the time, with other parts of the state showing slightly higher rates.
Indiana had no new flu deaths reported this week, with the season total remaining at one so far this year. The state also had one other flu-attributed death that occurred before the official monitoring season that opens at the beginning of October.
Of the limited number of lab samples analyzed by the Indiana State Department of Heath technicians this week, the state didn’t identify any samples positive for flu viruses.
The state has tested a few samples positive for Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus strains, but hasn’t yet seen any others.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
