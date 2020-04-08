INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's number of new COVID-19 cases dropped a bit after setting another record high on Tuesday, but the number of tests processed in the last 24 hours was also significantly lower.
Indiana recorded 436 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's 10 a.m. update on Wednesday. That was a drop of about 100 cases from the day previous when the state set a new single-day high mark.
However, the decline may be at least partially indicative of a drop in the number of tests processed. While the state was processing about 3,000 tests per day over the weekend and earlier this week, that number dropped to 2,105 tests processed.
On average so far, about 1-in-5 tests processed results in identifying a new case.
Locally, Steuben County registered one new case bringing its overall total to 10, while the northeasternmost county also recorded it first death, joining Noble and LaGrange who have each lost one patient over the last week.
Noble County remained unchanged at 11 cases, along with LaGrange County at six and DeKalb County at four.
Regionally, Allen County has 95 cases and seven deaths; Elkhart County has recorded 46 cases and three deaths; Kosciusko County has 16 cases; and Whitley County has eight cases and one death.
Only three of Indiana's 92 counties have yet to record a case of COVID-19 — two in southwest Indiana and low-population, rural Newton County in northwest Indiana.
Indiana's stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 20. Hoosiers are advised to stay home except for essential work and activity.
The state isn't expected to hit a peak of cases until mid-month at the earliest, but possibly as late as mid-May depending on projections.
