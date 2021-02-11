INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are still getting tested for COVID-19, but unlike prior recent months, most are not infected with the novel coronavirus.
It's been one of the biggest turnarounds for Indiana over the last month as the state has seen positivity fall by about 10 percentage points from all-time highs to now approaching all-time lows.
That trend continued Thursday as the one-day positivity rate for the state fell below 3%, the first time that has ever happened.
On Thursday, Indiana logged 1,701 new cases of COVID-19, a number running lower than Thursday last week by about 600 cases.
But that case count came on nearly 58,000 total tests administered, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of just 2.94%.
Indiana's benchmark for positivity is to keep it below 5%, a place that the state has been hitting consistently day-to-day for the last week. One-day positivity rates have been below 5% for seven of the last nine days.
Even at its best points during September, positivity hit the 3% range but never fell lower than that on a daily basis.
September was arguably the state's best month for COVID-19 spread, with low case counts, low deaths and a monthly positivity average of just 4.07%.
February's running monthly positivity average is a little higher at this point — 4.46% — but that's about half of the monthly average from January, which was 8.64%.
Testing numbers have dropped a little bit in February compared to January, but case numbers have declined at a much larger proportion. Indiana was averaging about 43,000 tests per day in January and that's fallen to about 37,000 so far this month, a reduction of about 13%.
But case counts have dropped from an average of 3,716 per day in January to just 1,666 per day average so far in February. That's a reduction of 55%.
The combination of lower case numbers and lower positivity together are strong indicators that COVID-19 spread has dropped around the state for now.
Statewide hospitalizations fell a bit to 1,226 total patients across Indiana. Improvement in the hospital census has stalled recently after making significant gains over the last month. Current levels are still higher than what was typical prior to the late 2020 surge, as the hospital census ranged from about 600-900 during the period between June and October 2020.
Indiana logged 26 deaths on Thursday, which was down compared to the past five days that were all higher than 50 deaths per day. There were no new deaths reported in the four-county area on Thursday.
Locally, case counts continue to increase by small margins.
DeKalb County reported 17 new cases, followed by Steuben County with nine, Noble County with six cases and LaGrange County with just one new case.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties were all rated yellow for "moderate" spread of COVID-19 this week, while Noble County saw a slight uptick to push it back to orange, representing "high" spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.