AUBURN — With a continuing focus on innovative ways to create a greater impact within the county, the United Way of DeKalb County has announced a new impact funding model that will allow the nonprofit to be more responsive to community needs through specific focus areas.
United Way also must be able to shift operations due to the ever-changing world, where diverse generations give differently and have different expectations, the agency said.
Over the winter months, United Way hosted several Community Conversations where data was collected and then used to strategically guide the nonprofit through its planning process. Research resulted in making a change to shift funding efforts towards assisting the “ALICE” population. ALICE stands for “Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained and Employed.”
“The ALICE population gets up each day to go to work, but still faces financial barriers — working at jobs that offer no health care, vacation or paid sick leave. These workers hold jobs that are critical to the success and vitality of our communities, yet they often struggle to afford food, rent, childcare, and transportation, and have little left over for saving and investing,” United Way said.
United Way is inviting all nonprofit organizations and groups to visit its website at unitedwaydekalb.org. All are encouraged to view the video as well as download the available documents to learn more about Impact Funding. The new model will allow any local organization to apply for funding that offer programs that concentrate on the ALICE population within the three focus areas of early childhood education, addiction and childhood trauma).
United Way is also eager to offer its donors a more strategic pathway for focused giving that will influence DeKalb County long-term, the organization said.
For more information or answers to questions, people may contact Dawn Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org.
