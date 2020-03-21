INDIANAPOLIS -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana keeps spiking as testing widens, but so far, northeast Indiana continues to only have a handful of confirmed cases.
In the daily update Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state rose to 126 total, as nearly 900 Hoosiers have been tested at this time.
That's an increase of 47 new cases, the biggest single-day increase yet. Indiana has been showing greater numbers of positive cases for each of the last few days, as the state's ability to test has widened greatly in the past week. The health department indicated 279 people were tested in the 24 hours prior to the 10 a.m. update Saturday.
The new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties.
Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH, which means numbers may continue to accelerate into the next week as private testing has become more available.
The four-county area continues to have only one positive case, a male patient at Parkview Noble Hospital who tested positive on March 8 and was, at the time, just the fourth person in Indiana identified with COVID-19.
As the week has carried on, however, positive cases are creeping closer to the area, with four positive results in Allen County and one new case in Elkhart County.
The Indianapolis metro region continues to be the state's leading area of infection, led by populous Marion County with 46 cases. All of the "donut" counties surrounding Indy except for Morgan County also have at least one case.
With the numbers rising, Gov. Eric Holcomb called for all Indiana public schools to shut until May 1 and election officials reached a tentative agreement to postpone the primary election by one month until June 2.
COVID-19 remains most dangerous to people 60 years and older and those with underlying health conditions. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Severe cases require hospitalization and use of a ventilator to assist in breathing, as the disease attacks a patient's lungs.
The airborne disease is highly communicable, which is why the state has taken significant measures to cancel events, enact restrictions and encourage social distancing to try to reduce transmission as much as possible as not to overwhelm the health care system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.