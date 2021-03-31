INDIANAPOLIS — At the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic arriving in Indiana, the state is closing out its best month, with the lowest virus activity recorded to date.
After a very good February, which was as good or arguably better than the previously best month ever in September 2020, March marked continuing improvement even from February's numbers.
That being said, cases and positivity have started ticking up in the last week of April and with the state pulling back on its mask mandate and county-based restrictions, whether April continues that trend or see some increased activity will have to be seen.
The story of March, however, is full of positives, as the state hit all-time lows in several metrics during the month.
Starting with cases, the monthly average dropped to 786, a decrease of 37% from a daily average of 1,250 per day across February. Daily cases topped 1,000 only twice, on March 26 and again on March 31 and hit as low as just 413 cases on March 15.
Positivity was also down on the month compared to February, falling to a monthly average of 2.77%, down from 3.48% the month before. Positivity was running under 3% for most of the month, but has started to rise since March 21, topping 3% and rising over 5% on four of the last eight days.
Testing has dropped from an average of about 36,000 tests per day in February to about 28,000 per day in March. Testing numbers have fallen significantly since a high point of about 46,000 per day in December, but that's been a result of lower overall transmission as well as hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Deaths from COVID-19 also dropped by more than half, falling 57% to 16 per day, a drop from 37 per day average in February. That number isn't the lowest ever — Indiana averaged 10 deaths per day in July and August and 11 per day in September — but it's been a significant drop from the high of 79 deaths per day recorded in December.
Indiana also saw improvement in its hospitalizations, dropping from 765 patients in treatment on March 1 to hit an all-time low of 548 patients on March 21. Since then, hospitalizations have increased slightly, rising back to 657 as of the end of the month.
The metric where Indiana has arguably made the most progress in March, however, comes on the vaccine front.
After starting the month with 565,722 Hoosiers fully vaccinated, that number effectively doubled to 1,133,956 as of the end of March.
As of Wednesday, Indiana has opened up vaccines to any Hoosier age 16 and older, which is full eligibility as no vaccines have been approved for use in people younger than 16 at this point.
The state has continued to see vaccine allotments increase week to week and has also been hosting drive-thru mass vaccination clinics across the state distributing one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines to thousands.
Health officials have been working to encourage Hoosiers to get vaccinated as the state has seen lower uptake among younger populations. While more than 70% of Hoosiers 70 and older have received the vaccine, and those in their 60s are near 70% coverage, registrations for people under 60 have been slower.
Looking ahead into April, numbers have started to rise modestly but that increase is coming at a time when Indiana is also looking to pull back on restrictions that have aimed to curb transmission of the virus.
Starting April 6, Indiana's mask mandate will be downgraded to a mask advisory, meaning masks won't necessarily be required in public spaces and will instead be up to counties, cities, towns or individual businesses.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has noted there are some exceptions — state buildings, vaccine clinics and K-12 schools will still require people to mask up inside of them — but other locations will be discretionary.
Holcomb also announced that the state's county-based restrictions system will be loosened, allowing counties to individually set their own guidelines.
Since September, gathering sizes have been limited based on a county's weekly color-coded rating from the Indiana State Health Department, which is determined by the county's per-capita case rate and positivity over the past week.
The system of blue, yellow, orange and red determined gathering sizes, ranging from lower-end limits of 25 per at the worst red rating to up to no limit if a county is able to reach the best blue rating and have a safety plan approved with the local health department.
The state is dropping that system at a time when most counties have reached the best rating. This week, 53 were rated blue, the best rating representing low spread of the virus. However, if cases and positivity continue rising as they have since the end of March, the sea of blue ratings could rapidly turn to yellows or worse in the coming weeks.
