"What hath God wrought!"
The phrase from the Bible — Numbers 23:23 — was chosen by Samuel Morse to be the first telegraph message.
"What hath God wrought!" expresses awe.
This Easter the faithful will be hearing the awe-inspiring story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ using technology that can be traced back to Samuel Morse's first telegram — "What hath God wrought" — in 1844.
This Easter season is far different than any we have experienced in the past. The story is the same, but instead of rejoicing in large groups, side by side, Christians will be hearing the familiar hymns and Bible readings in their homes.
Despite the need to be physically distant from one another, congregations will be close in spirit.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic congregations are together apart.
For some churches online services and prayer gatherings began years ago. For others, it is new.
Many churches, such as St. John Lutheran Church, Kendallville, are using Facebook for transmitting their services.
The sign in front of Trinity Church United Methodist, Kendallville, states, "Worship with us digitally at trinitychurchum.org."
Following is information about how you can connect with area churches. The listings are in no particular order, so look through them carefully to find the links that are best for you.
Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren
Ellyne Sollenberger of Kendallville writes, "Our church is online at cedarlakecob.org. When on the site, go to 'sermons.' The people helping with the service are usually videoing in their homes and it is put together."
St. Michael Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne
"Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, our church, St. Michael, started live streaming three weeks ago," writes Dennis Brink of Spencerville. The website is stmfw.org. On the main page, there’s a link to livestream for the 9:30 a.m. adult Sunday school and the 10:45 am worship service. After the actual live streaming, clicking the same links plays a recording of the most recent Sunday school/worship service. Pastor Lessing’s sermon theme this year at St. Michael is the prophets. He started with Micah, then on to Daniel, then Zachariah. He concludes Zachariah, on Easter Sunday, and then begins Ezekiel.
Peace Lutheran, Fremont
Kay Schulz writes, "Peace Lutheran is having services online. This week there will be online services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The website is PLCMS.org."
SonLight Community Church, Angola
James Tew of Angola writes, "Our church, is sharing services, the children’s lesson and weekday devotionals at sonlightcommunity.com."
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Avilla
The Rev. Patrick Kuhlman writes, "Immanuel has established a 'Family Altar' page on our website immanuellutheranavilla.com with electronic resources for Bible study, Sunday school, daily devotions ... These readings and sermons will change on a weekly basis."
Following are churches and their websites from KPC Media Group's Easter 2020 Prayer and Worship guide distributed Tuesday with the newspaper.
St. Anthony Church, Angola
St. Paul Chapel, Fremont
Zion Lutheran Church, LCMS, Corunna
South Milford Church of Christ
southmilfordchurchofchrist.com
Angola United Methodist Church
Calvary Lutheran Church
Lakewood Park Ministries, Auburn
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Auburn
We had planned to celebrate Easter with family at Christ Church in Philadelphia, where our granddaughter was baptized three years ago. This year we won't be squeezed into a pew, side-by-side with family, but we will be together apart by going to christchurchphila.org.
The church history states: "Christ Church, the birthplace of the American Episcopal Church, was founded in 1695 as a condition of William Penn’s Charter. Known as 'The Nation’s Church,' it hosted members of the Continental Congress during the American Revolution and Presidents George Washington and John Adams ... Among early members were Benjamin and Deborah Franklin, Betsy Ross, John Penn (William Penn’s grandson), and signers of the Constitution and of the Declaration of Independence."
With so many churches offering services online, the faithful can attend church every day.
Thank you. I am grateful for these opportunities to stay connected.
