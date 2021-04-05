ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is hosting a Saturday vaccine clinic for COVID-19, it was announced.
The clinic will be held from 12:30-7 p.m. this Saturday only. The Health Department uses the Moderna vaccine.
Health Department Administrator Alicia Walsh said the special clinic was being held for people who cannot make the typical clinic hours during the week.
"We're trying to offer hours for those that might be working or have other responsibilities in the week," Walsh said.
This is in addition to the clinic offered by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, also at the Event Center. Cameron's hours are 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Cameron offers the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
To make an appointment for this Saturday's Steuben County Health Department clinic, log on to Ourshot.in.gov. Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They are free.
Approximately 500 people can be vaccinated on Saturday in the special clinic.
"We can do 500 but we need people to sign up," Walsh said.
More than 8,000 people have been vaccinated in Steuben County through the Health Department's clinic.
Because the Moderna vaccine requires two doses, those attending Saturday's event will receive their second shot on May 8. The second appointment is secured during the mandatory 15-minute wait period following one's vaccine.
The vaccines are available to anyone 18 or older. The Moderna vaccine can't be administered to people aged 16 and 17. Those may only receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is provided at the Cameron clinic.
The clinic is located at the Steuben County Event Center in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake off of C.R. 175N.
