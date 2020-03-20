WASHINGTON, D.C — As Congress works on a third leg of a funding proposal to aid citizens and businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana Sen. Todd Young said he considers the funds an “investment” and a “main street, middle class shore up.”
In a 30-minute teleconference Thursday, Young said he expects the third federal spending package to receive bi-partisan support
“There is a resolve here ... to do right by the American people,” Young said. “I hope there aren’t major sticking points. My supposition is we’re going to act on the gravity of the moment.”
Congress has already earmarked $8 billion to improve nationwide health care response to the crisis and a $500 billion package to aid those people who have been put out of work in the forms of such things as unemployment payments.
The latest proposal, which Young said could see some action on Thursday, would involve a $1 trillion effort to help businesses and citizens.
Included in this newest package have been proposals to send Americans checks for anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000.
Young said he is open to this idea, which would help suddenly unemployed citizens to pay utilities and rent, but also because this money could help keep people who are living paycheck to paycheck from going to work while sick, creating a larger problem.
In his mind, the new funding proposal currently in negotiations should be centered on small businesses and their ability to make payroll.
“We are doing a main street, middle class shore-up,” Young said. “I look at this as an investment.”
Young said the social distancing currently being encouraged to slow the spread of the virus could “decimate” entire sectors of businesses.
In an odd twist, Young said the previously rolling-well economy may have exacerbated the problem. When times are tough, business owners often keep a nest egg for an emergency. When things are going great, those same business owners are making capital investments, eating away at their cash reserves as they attempt to grow larger.
That makes the need urgent.
“Time is of the essence,” Young said. “There is not a lot of cash on hand to do things like make payroll.”
Young said he would be in favor of certain limitations on the business incentive package, such as preventing those proposed $1-$2,000 payments being given to those who earn $1 million or more per year.
While he championed the “shore-up” money going to small businesses, he said he could not rule out some of the funds going to major industries such as airlines. Young said he frequently flies from Indianapolis to the capital, and on one recent trip, he was the only passenger on a commercial flight.
Young called that business model “unsustainable” for the airline industry.
