LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department took a big step Monday morning in its fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The health department announced it is now requiring people wear a face mask in public and private spaces where social distancing is impossible to maintain.
In addition, a number of businesses have temporarily closed to avoid possible infection from COVID-19.
The health department notice reads “In Lagrange County, effective immediately, facemasks covering the nose and mouth must be worn in:
• An indoor area open to the public, including public transportation and including van transports;
• An outdoor public area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained; or
• A private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained.”
The notice goes on to say LaGrange County has seen “a sharp rise in COVID-19 illnesses and our best defense is hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks. Please do your part in stopping this disease.”
Meanwhile, businesses and the library system have curtailed or closed their doors due to the coronavirus.
LaGrange County is now considered a coronavirus hot spot by the Indiana State Department of Health as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb. Since June 1, LaGrange County has seen a huge spike in the number of reported cases in the county, now more than 300 cases.
In Topeka, Topeka Pharmacy announced on its Facebook page Sunday that three members of the store’s staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. That prompted the business to scale back its operations and limit customer contact to curbside service only. A message on the pharmacy’s Facebook page said the pharmacy expects to reopen the store to the public by Monday.
Topeka physician Dr. John Egli has closed his office after at least one staff member was diagnosed with a case of COVID-19. The answering machine message on the office’s phone says Egli’s office will remain closed until June 29.
The LaGrange County Library announced Monday evening it was shutting down all three of its branches until future notice after a staff member was exposed to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
