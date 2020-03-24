LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners extended a countywide emergency declaration Monday during a special meeting.
The commissioners, sitting more than 6 feet apart from each other in a practice of good social distancing, extended a temporary emergency declaration that the Board of Commissioners President Larry Miller signed last week. That order would have expired on Wednesday.
The new declaration gives the county the ability to limit public access to all county buildings, and authorizes Don Wismer, the LaGrange County emergency management director, to implement and train the county’s department heads on their duties in regards to the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management plan. It also encourages Wismer to inform the public “by all appropriate means” how to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The emergency order also temporarily suspends rules that require a quorum of commissioners to be present at a meeting to take action. That follows guidelines provided by the state. It also allows for only one commissioner to be present to formally constitute a meeting.
The order also allows for department heads to attend meetings by telephone or video link. Finally, it limits the number of people allowed to attend any meeting to 10 people, with seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis. It counts essential personal as attorneys, elected officials and credentialed press.
The order also shuts down all county buildings to the public starting today at 8 a.m. Those allowed to enter buildings despite the order include attorneys, state officials, emergency response agencies and vendors with contractual business with the county. Those people may meet with county personnel on an “as needed basis” and include the delivery of supplies.
The order said the commissioner’s chambers and the auditor’s office will remain open for the document drop off and other limited interactions.
It gives the prosecutor the authority to establish protocols for access to the LaGrange County Justice Center building, and the courts to establish protocols for access to the LaGrange County Courthouse. The LaGrange County Sheriff, health officer, and parks department superintendent will each establish protocols for access to the sheriff’s office, the health department building, and the parks department building.
Gary Mast, the head of the county’s building maintenance department, is ordered to place appropriate signs and if need be, set up barricades, at county buildings.
The auditor’s office is allowed to purchase and install an “appropriate transparent barrier” at its customer counter to mitigate against the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The public is encouraged to limit contact with county officials to an as needed basis and is encouraged to do so by telephone, fax or email.
The ordinance also gives the auditor permission to wave procedures and formalities required by law pertaining to approving prepayments, waving invoice requirements, purchasing or renting equipment, signing contracts and waiving fees. However, the auditor has no authority to spend funds outside of budgetary limits without the consent of the LaGrange County Council.
The commissioners will review and ratify actions taken after the state of emergency ends.
The ordinance gives the presiding officer at any public meeting, a law enforcement officer, or the department head in charge of any county building the right to exclude from a meeting or building any person who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms of fever or difficultly breathing. They also may exclude anyone who exhibits a sustained cough like that presented by COVID-19 victims unless that person is wearing a surgical mask. All those who enter a county building maybe be subject to having a temperature screening before they are allowed to proceed past the building’s front doors.
The ordinance became effective immediately upon its adoption and expires at Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
The commissioners also approved an ordinance establishing paid public health leave for certain county employees.
The ordinance declares COVID-19 as a public health emergency and follows guidelines established by the U.S. Center for Disease Control.
Saying that the commissioner place the highest priority on safeguarding the health, safety and well being of its employees while protecting essential county functions, it allows for certain employees to be granted a public health leave so that they may stay home for two weeks while being paid if they have a diagnosis of COVID-19. Employees subject of COVID-19 quarantine, or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at any point over the last five days also can qualify for public health leave. The ordinance does not require employees to produce a positive COVID-19 test in order to be eligible for the public health leave.
Public health leave will be granted at the rate of 100% pay for a maximum of 10 days. Those who require more time to recover may qualify for a public health leave extension at 75% pay.
The ordinance encourages all departments to start enacting social distancing where possible and make accommodations for employees at risk for complications from COVID-19 due to underlying health issues when possible.
