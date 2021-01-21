AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,472 since the start of the pandemic and 462 in January.
The new patients include none between three and age 10; none between ages 11-20; four from 21-30 years of age; three between 31-40; three who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; three who are 61-70; eight who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
