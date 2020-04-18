INDIANAPOLIS — A second person has died from COVID-19 in Noble County, making it the fifth death overall in the four-county area.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s noon update on Saturday, a second patient has died in Noble County as cases continue to spike there. As of Saturday, the county was up to 34 cases total, an increase of five more cases from the day before.
No information from the Noble County Health Department about the death was immediately available.
Noble County has had COVID-19 cases detected in two senior care facilities — Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville — both major causes of concern since residents are living in close quarters and people over 60 years old are more likely to suffer serious complications or die compared to younger people.
Elsewhere in the region, Steuben County became the county with the second-most number of cases, rising one to 17 overall. LaGrange County, dropped one in its count to 15 (totals decline if the state discovers a person was categorized to the incorrect county of residence), while DeKalb County increased another two cases to 13.
On the state level, new cases dropped a bit after back-to-back single-day records, with 487 new cases. In total, 10,641 Hoosiers have tested positive for coronavirus since March 6.
Deaths slowed a bit in the Saturday count, as well, with 26 new deaths.
Indiana’s number of tests processed dropped substantially again, with the state labs only processing about 2,000 tests, far below the maximum capacity and a significant decrease from the day prior.
Despite encouragement from Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box for providers to test anyone they believe might have coronavirus, testing numbers around the state continue to lag.
