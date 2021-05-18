ANGOLA — When vaccines against COVID-19 opened up for people ages 16 and older in April, McKenna Powers knew she wouldn’t have that long to wait to get her shot; her birthday is in the last week in May.
After federal and state health authorities recently approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for youths 12-15, McKenna was ready to go.
Consequently, McKenna, Jimmerson Lake, got her first dose on Tuesday, the first day the new vaccine clinic was open in the Steuben Community Center at age 15. When she gets her second shot in three weeks, she’ll be 16.
“I was waiting to get my vaccine then they dropped the age,” McKenna said as she waited for her turn with nurse Judy Thrasher of the Steuben County Health Department, who was administering the Pfizer vaccine in one of the three booths set up for shots.
When asked if she was excited about getting her vaccine, McKenna replied, “Yea ... I mean how excited can you be to get a shot?”
McKenna, the daughter of Dick and Jill Powers, wanted to make sure she received her vaccine before classes resume this fall at Angola High School.
Volunteer Carolyn Davis, a retired nurse, said McKenna was making a statement, helping protect others and hopefully other students will fall in line and get vaccinated, too.
“It’s your job to go back to school and tell all your friends,” Davis said.
McKenna wasn’t too sure she would be a trend setter.
“Probably not. My one good friend has been vaccinated,” she said.
The new clinic opened with a steady stream of people, but nothing like the mad rush that ushered in the start of public vaccinations this winter when upwards of 500 people a day were being vaccinated at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake. That vaccine site, still operated solely by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital through Thursday, is being replaced by the Health Department clinic at the Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
The clinic is on the lower level of the building, at the south end. Two rooms formerly used by the Steuben County Council on Aging for exercise and a library have been converted to a clinic space. One room is used for registration and inoculation and another is for the mandatory 15-minute observation following the shots.
Like the Crooked Lake clinic, people are provided snacks and soft drinks if they wish.
The new clinic opened at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and had served about 45 people by 11 a.m.
“For our first day, I think it’s OK,” said Mickinna Lothamer, Steuben County public health nurse.
The new clinic offers all of the approved vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for people aged 12-17. Pfizer and Moderna are two-dose vaccines while Johnson & Johnson is only one dose.
“We kind of have the trifecta,” Lothamer said.
After the Crooked Lake site closes, Cameron will still offer support to the Health Department, which ceased operations at the Event Center last week.
“It’s definitely weird not having Cameron with us,” Lothamer said.
Many have praised the partnership between Cameron and the Health Department.
“I have heard nothing but good comments about what you’re doing,” Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners told Health Department Administrator Alicia Walsh on Monday.
Cameron and the Health Department worked side by side since January once vaccines were opened up to the public. Initially Cameron started administering vaccines to regional health care workers and first responders in December.
Lothamer said volunteers, medical and nonmedical, are always needed to help with the clinic. People who are interested should call the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
Resources
Resources to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment are as followed:
• Visit ourshot.in.gov to schedule an appointment.
• Dial 211
• Call the Steuben County Council on Aging at 668-8191
• Call the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
The hours of operation for the new clinic are:
Monday: Noon to 4:20 p.m.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday 2-6:30 p.m.
Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
