INDIANAPOLIS — The day following the announcement from Gov. Eric Holcomb hat Indiana would pull back on its mask mandate and county-based restrictions, Indiana continues to see its lowest COVID-19 numbers ever.
In this week's county-based rankings, 66 out of the state's 92 counties were rated blue, the best rating representing low spread of COVID-19. Another 25 were in yellow, the second best rating for moderate spread, and only one was in orange showing high spread.
Weeks of low case counts, low positivity, low hospitalizations and low deaths all led to Holcomb announced Tuesday that as of April 6, the mask mandate will become a non-mandatory mask advisory, while counties will be able to decide gathering size restrictions on their own.
That will soon make the state's county-based ranking somewhat obsolete, more of an informational tool than a system triggering capacity limits for events.
But, while it's still in place, things are looking especially, especially in the four-county area where Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties were all in blue ratings.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties dropped from yellow to blue this week, showing some improvement.
A week after LaGrange County ticked up to yellow, it's back in blue this week as positivity and cases fell. Case counts dropped to 17 per 100,000 from 40 a week ago, while positivity dropped to 3.39% from 7.47% the week prior.
Outside of last week's blip up to yellow, LaGrange County has been blue five of the last six weeks. That being said, since the county was yellow last week, it will need to spend at least one more week in blue to go back to the loosest gathering size restrictions, as counties have to spend two consecutive weeks in a better rating before pulling back restrictions.
DeKalb County also dropped to blue for the first time ever since the rating system went into effect Sept. 2.
Case counts rose a little to 64 per 100,000 from 52 per 100,000 a week ago, but positivity fell below 5% to 3.83% from 5.43% last week.
Noble County also stayed blue, holding that position for the fourth consecutive week.
Case counts dropped slightly to 58 per 100,000 from 64 a week ago, while positivity dropped to 2.56% from 2.91% last week.
Steuben County still remains in yellow, sitting just slightly above the threshold to drop to blue.
Cases were down to 72 per 100,000 from 80 per 100,000, while positivity increased slightly to 5.72% from 5.57%. Positivity would have to drop below 5% for the county to turn blue. The county has been close but not quite there over the last few weeks.
Noble County maintains blue level gathering restrictions, which limit events at 250 people or up to 100% of capacity with an approved safety plan with the county health department.
The other three counties hold at yellow-level restrictions, limiting gatherings at 100 people or up to 50% capacity with safety plan.
Statewide, 66 of 92 counties were in blue, representing about 72% of the state's counties. That's the most ever in blue, beating last week's total of 65 blue counties.
Holcomb announced the state would pull back on its restrictions starting April 6, which means the gathering restrictions brought on by the county ratings. Instead, counties will be able to decide for themselves what, if any, restrictions they should have in place.
The mask mandate will become a mask advisory within the state at that time, too. Masks still will be required in all government buildings, COVID testing sites and COVID vaccination sites and students in grades K-12 also still will be required to wear face coverings through the remainder of the 2021 school year.
Outside of those places, however, businesses and public places will be allowed to decide whether masks are required and Hoosiers won't have to wear them, although still can if they choose.
In order to make that happen, Holcomb also said the state will allow anyone age 16 or above to sign up for and receive a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 31, although that will depend on availability of vaccines received by the state.
Widespread vaccine among Indiana's oldest and most vulnerable has helped sharply slash hospitalization and death rates in the state. Uptake has been slightly lower among younger age groups, although they've had less time to sign up and receive shots compared to older groups.
State health officials encourage everyone to get the vaccine, even people who are at low risk because of their age, as widespread vaccination will help create herd immunity across the state, providing protection to those who can't get the vaccine due to health reasons or those who simply choose not to.
