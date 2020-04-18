ANGOLA — The youth that make up the Forever Improving Steuben County Together youth pod through the Steuben County Community Foundation have been hard at work, virtually, to do their part in continuing to volunteer and help out area non-profit organizations.
This work includes giving grants to 15 different area non-profits.
FIST President Isabell Deem said the group has been doing a lot of things to transition to functioning virtually because of the coronavirus.
“We had our March meeting on Zoom where we came up with ideas on how to continue volunteering together, but separate,” Deem said. “We came up with things to do both on our own and virtually.”
FIST member Olivia Stoy said the group decided to create relief grants for area non-profits, voting to give $150 each to TLC House, Turning Point, Steuben County Cancer Association, Fremont Youth and Community Outreach, Steuben County Literacy Coalition, Women in Transition, Project Help, Compassion Pregnancy Center, Cahoots, RISE Inc., Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center, Faith Community Health Clinic, Community Harvest food Bank, Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
“We hope our grants can help these non-profits during this time,” said Stoy.
Caleb Gannon, vice president for FIST said members are also writing cards for Northern Lakes, Cameron Woods, area stores, healthcare workers and first responders to let them know that everyone is here for them and supporting them during this time.
“We want to remind the community that we are all in this together,” he said.
