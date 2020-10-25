INDIANAPOLIS — As the threat to nursing homes from COVID-19 is coming into focus again while cases surge through Indiana, facilities in the four-county area have made up just a fraction of cases but a large percentage of deaths to date.
In Noble and DeKalb counties, large outbreaks at three facilities have accounted for the majority of the local death counts there since March.
But in LaGrange and Steuben counties, nursing homes are a non-factor in their death counts.
Based on data provided by the state’s long-term care facility dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, residents from three facilities that passed away from coronavirus account for 33 of the total 68 deaths in the region as recorded by the state.
One other facility in Angola has recorded less than five deaths, meaning the total may be anywhere between one and four deaths. The state suppresses numbers smaller than five in order to protect the identity of those affected.
At a minimum, 34 of 68 deaths in the region have been from nursing homes, with a maximum of 37 of 68.
That 50% minimum tracks closely with the trend seen across the state, in which 2,205 of 3,727 deaths (as of the Oct. 19 when the long-term care dashboard data is current to) have come from nursing homes for 59%.
Locally, 13 deaths came from Lutheran Live Villages in Kendallville from and outbreak during the spring, while 11 deaths have been recorded from Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, which also suffered an outbreak back in May.
Nine other deaths have come from a more recent outbreak at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, which had nine deaths.
Those three facilities combined for 150 residents cases, so with 33 deaths, that translates to 22% of infected patients at those nursing homes who went on to die.
LaGrange County nursing homes have had zero deaths, although the county as a whole has recorded 15 since March, all patients 60 years old or older.
Outside of Aperion Care in Angola, which has logged less than five deaths, the rest of Angola’s death count of eight have come from patients outside facilities.
Thirteen facilities in the four-county area have had at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff members since March, with most having fewer than five instances recorded.
The state’s data suppression makes it difficult to pin down exactly how many cases have been in facilities, but the majority have come from the three that have had multiple deaths.
In total, the 13 facilities that have had at least one case have had a minimum 156-174 resident cases, while also accounting for 60-87 cases among staff members.
That’s a range of 216-261 total cases, only a fraction of the 3,337 total cases that have been recorded in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties since March.
That means nursing homes account for just about 6.5-7.8% of all cases, although they’re attributable to at least half of the four-county area’s deaths.
The state has redoubled efforts to assist nursing homes as there’s been a sharp uptick in the number of cases and deaths coming from those vulnerable populations.
Outside of being filled with older residents who are more likely to have serious symptoms or complications from COVID-19, nursing homes are also congregate living settings with many people residing in close quarters to one another, which allows the virus to chain more rapidly once it infiltrates a facility.
Nursing homes were a huge problem in April and May and were the main driver in Indiana’s high death counts during that time. At the peak, the state was seeing 155 cases per day in nursing homes in early May — a time when COVID-19 testing was still very limited in scope — and averaged about 25-30 deaths per day for a period roughly spanning April 20 to May 20.
After that, however, as the state gained better control of infections in nursing homes, numbers dropped drastically.
By mid-July, nursing homes were only accounting for about 10 cases per day statewide and four or five deaths per day.
Activity rose a little bit in late summer, but cases stayed down average 25-30 per day from nursing homes until about mid-September.
And, like the rest of the state, the wheels have come off to some respect since.
Average daily cases from nursing homes have been on a steady incline, rising from about 30 per day to about 70 cases per day as of last week. Average daily deaths have also doubled, now running about nine or 10 per day.
On a whole, Indiana’s average death count has risen about nine deaths per day, so the increase of four to six deaths per day has accounted for about half of that increase for the state, which is in line with the long-term rate of about 6-in-10 deaths coming from nursing homes.
Gov. Eric Holcomb directly correlated the huge increases in community cases of COVID-19 to the resurgence of the virus in nursing homes during Wednesday’s statewide press conference.
“Slowing the spread of this infection and sickness inside these facilities, there is a direct correlation on how that impacts our hospitalization rates,” Holcomb said. “What happens in the community, ends up in the facility, ends up in a hospital.”
The state is responding by surging its response to nursing home, activating the Indiana National Guard and health care volunteers to assist and relieve fatigued nursing home staffs, while also sending out additional equipment and offering more infection control support to facilities.
