ANGOLA — Steuben County has seen an increase of 24 COVID-19 positive cases over the past seven days, the Steuben County Health Department reported late Friday afternoon
With 11 new cases on Saturday, that increase was 35 cases in eight days.
That means there was an average of about three new cases a day, bringing the county’s total to 259 as of Friday. As of Saturday, the case count increased to 270, said data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The report issued Friday from Steuben County shows that people under 40 continue to lead the number of cases.
There are 126 people under 40 who have tested positive for COVID-19, which is almost 49% of the 259 total.
There are 189 people who have recovered from COVID-19 with three people dead. Out of 259 cases, there are 67 cases that are still active.
Meanwhile, the county is reporting a change in quarantine guidelines from the State Department of Health.
“The Indiana Department of Health has recently changed the guidelines for quarantine of an individual that has been identified as a first line contact to 14 days of quarantine. This means that an individual cannot return to school until 14 days have lapsed from their exposure to a COVID-19 positive patient,” information from Steuben County Health Department said.
Previously, students had to be out of school for 10 days.
“(T)he Steuben County Health Department is working closely with school districts to maintain open channels of communication,” the Health Department statement said.
School superintendents have said they are working closely with the Health Department on guidance for COVID-19-related issues.
The Health Department has been working with the schools on tracing and other protocols when they learn they have or may have COVID-19 related issues, such as active cases or possible exposure to others who may have tested positive for the virus.
DeKalb County, meanwhile, added three new deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to seven since the pandemic started in March.
