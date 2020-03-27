INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill warns Hoosiers to beware fake coronavirus tests.
Hill is warning Hoosiers of scammers taking advantage of the scarcity of COVID-19 tests by falsely claiming to be able to provide testing.
“Consumers are at risk not only of losing money from these scams,” Hill said, “but of getting dangerously false information about their infection status. We’re working to protect Indiana residents and ensure better outcomes.”
There are currently no tests that can be self-administered at home to find out whether someone has COVID-19.
The only tests currently available in Indiana require a doctor's order and specimen collection done by a medical professional. At this time, there is no FDA-approved blood test to determine whether someone has COVID-19.
Because conditions are constantly changing regarding the availability of testing and decisions about who qualifies, Hoosiers should keep up with the latest information by consulting credible sources.
The Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 Call Center can be reached 24/7 at 877-826-0011, and the agency regularly updates the coronavirus.in.gov website.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains online information about testing, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also provides in-depth information related to these topics.
As always, if you encounter suspected scams, you may report them online to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General. If you need additional information regarding the Office’s Consumer Protection Division, please call 800-382-5516.
