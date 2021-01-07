LIGONIER — As far as the official numbers go, West Noble School Corp. made it through the first half of the 2020-21 with relatively few cases of COVID-19.
That’s not to say the impact of coronavirus on the school hasn’t been small, like all districts, exposures and quarantines and illnesses sometimes put large swaths of students and staff at home.
Looking at the Indiana State Department of Health’s school COVID-19 dashboard, West Noble reported a total of 66 known positive cases among students, with about half as many known cases among teachers and staff at its four buildings.
West Noble Middle School had the biggest reported impact with 23 student cases, less than five teacher cases and 14 known staff cases.
The state suppresses exact numbers greater than zero but less than five in order to protect patient privacy.
West Noble High School saw the second biggest impact with 25 student cases and less than five staff cases, but the high school reported zero cases among its teaching faculty.
Both West Noble Primary and West Noble Elementary had the same stat line for 2020, with nine student cases each and fewer than five teacher and staff cases reported at both buildings, respectively.
In Noble County, that would put West Noble at a slightly higher impact than Central Noble, but less COVID-19 activity than East Noble, which would make sense as West Noble’s enrollment falls in the middle of the two other local districts.
With a student population slightly over 2,200 students, the 66 known cases represents only about 3% of students.
That infection ratio is lower than Noble County’s overall rate of 8.8% the state as a whole is at 7.9%.
The good West Noble numbers come despite the Ligonier area and other western ZIP codes actually having higher COVID-19 case ratios than other parts of Noble County.
State health officials have touted that students generally tend to be better protected from COVID-19 at school than at home, because schools have been very devoted to practicing safety measures and sanitation in an effort to protect their students.
Local schools have often reported that when cases do pop up in their buildings, it’s generally been traced back to a student getting infected outside of school at sleepovers, parties, camps, etc. and not from other classmates.
Peer-to-peer transmission in school buildings has not been something widely seen in Indiana.
Local schools have seen much more impact from precautionary quarantines if a student is exposed to someone who was positive or is in a household with someone who was positive or otherwise closely exposed. Those kinds of quarantines have often caused widespread stay-at-home stretches, even occasionally leading to entire classrooms or grade levels reverting to at-home virtual learning for a period of time.
Children have generally proven to be much more resilient to COVID-19 than older people, even people in their 20s, for reasons that still aren’t totally clear to researchers studying the pandemic. That resistance has made operating in-person classes overall safe for students this school year.
Indiana has started vaccinating Hoosiers against COVID-19, but it’s likely that low-risk groups like children will be at the bottom of the priority list for vaccination.
Teachers and school staff workers, who are older and therefore at more risk than the students, could possibly be higher on a priority list, maybe even as soon as the second round of vaccinations taking part this winter, although specifics haven’t been announced yet by the state.
