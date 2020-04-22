KENDALLVILLE — Noble County is seeing several new cases of COVID-19 lately and most of those are tied to outbreaks in two nursing homes, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said.
Both staff and residents account for most of the surge in Noble County cases, which has tripled from a week ago.
On April 14, Noble County had 15 positive cases of COVID-19. But since then, when Gaff announced that a second senior care facility has confirmed cases, the numbers have spiked.
As of Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 45 cases on its statewide COVID-19 dashboard.
While community spread of coronavirus remains an issue, the majority of the new cases Noble County is logging are coming from the outbreaks at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Gaff said. Both staff and residents are being impacted.
“The answer is indeed that we have the two nursing home hotspots that are still ongoing and the personnel there are doing their absolute best to try to manage the situation,” Gaff said. “The virus is there in the facility and they plan to keep their staff healthy and trying to keep the residents as safe as possible and manage their care, but it’s a very vulnerable population. Consequently they’re the worst people to get the virus and it’s very difficult to isolate people.”
On Tuesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said initially, the virus was being traced mainly to large gatherings like weddings, funerals, conferences, etc. But since the state has moved to a stay-at-home order, while community cases are still happening, one of the top areas new cases are being found in are health care settings.
That makes sense, as health care workers are seeing the most daily exposure to the virus. It may also be an impact of health care workers being a priority for COVID-19 testing, as sick nurses, doctors and other staff need to be removed from facilities as soon as possible and isolated to recover.
Gaff agreed with that assessment and said the issue now is that when the virus does get into these types of congregant settings, it’s difficult to manage.
“The deal is that the virus was being propagated in social settings previously and in doing so it inadvertently exposed these people, these long-term care residents, to the virus,” Gaff said. “And once it was inside their facility, it becomes very difficult to control an invisible virus that doesn’t give everyone symptoms.”
That’s a concern for Gaff, too, as the state looks ahead toward a rolling reopening of businesses and other public spaces.
The state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 1, but it’s possible some restrictions could be lifted in early May, allowing workers to get back on the job and allowing access to some businesses with person-to-person contact.
Once that happens, it’s likely Indiana will see some surging in new cases, Gaff said.
“The thing is that as we loosen the restrictions and begin the wedding and funerals and other sorts of things, it is very likely there were be a re-emergence in the community,” Gaff said.
Rapid testing ability will be crucial in a reopened Indiana scenario, because health care workers will need to be able to quickly identify any new outbreaks and trace backward to try to stamp out greater transmission.
It won’t be possible to completely eliminate transmission and new cases, but the goal needs to be to control it as much as possible and keep new cases within the capabilities of the health care system to provide care.
“It’s not a question of being able to stop the outbreak, it’s a question of controlling it,” Gaff said. “They’re going to need to loosen up the restrictions and that essentially has to happen and we’ll see how things go. And if it becomes out of control again, then we’ll have to see what the next step will be.”
Part of that responsibility will fall back on the general public. Just because the state says people can go back to some more typical activity doesn’t mean people can or should do so flippantly.
Continuing to practice social distancing, good hygiene and other best practices will remain paramount and can help to reduce risk as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.