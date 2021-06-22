ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department may be seeing some reimbursement from Medicaid and private insurance companies for the COVID-19 vaccines it has administered.
Monday, the Steuben County Commissioners gave Alicia Walsh, administrator and chief environmental health specialist approval to have the Indiana Department of Health serve as a billing agent for insurance companies to bring some of those funds to the community.
“Indiana has already billed for more than $2 million,” Walsh said when she addressed the commissioners. “This gives us a legal avenue to get some of that money in return.”
The health department has issued more than 4,000 vaccines so far, and Walsh said that puts the potential reimbursement pool around $170,000.
That equals roughly $40 per vaccine administered.
However, that would assume that every person that has received a vaccine input their insurance information correctly, or at all, when registering.
Knowing that not everyone will have put in that information or put it in correctly, Walsh said the hope is to see around $20,000 that will be used for nursing programs and education through the department.
She explained that the state will act as a billing agent, essentially, sending the bill to the insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare for anyone that put in their correct insurance information when receiving the vaccine.
“Hopefully we can see some money back to our health department for all we have done so far,” she said.
Commissioner Ken Shelton expressed concern with the health department seeking the reimbursement, asking if it would potentially be competing with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and area pharmacies that have been administering vaccines as well.
Walsh said no, it’s not at all competing because the hospital is able to do the same reimbursement, just with private entities instead of the state department of health working as the billing agent.
“This acts as a third party billing agent for us,” Walsh said. “In my mind, it’s all a collaborative effort.”
The health department is still running its vaccine clinic in the lower level of the Steuben Community Center.
As of last week, 47.8% of Hoosiers age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated. In Steuben County, 42.7% of residents are fully vaccinated.
