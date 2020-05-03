WOLF LAKE — In 2007, Metzger Dairy Farms suffered a devastating fire that almost put the family-owned business under, according to John Metzger.
He said COVID-19 might do what the fire couldn’t.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen to the industry,” Metzger said. “We don’t know what to plan for.”
With rare exception, the COVID-19 virus only affects humans.
But its effect on farming — particularly livestock — has been significant.
High rates of exposure to the virus in employees have closed two large meat processing plants in Indiana. Demand for milk products has dropped drastically while the state has been shut down. Over supply has hurt the price.
Which has led to what was before unthinkable.
“We dumped several loads of milk a couple weeks ago,” he said. “I’ve never dumped milk in my life.”
The milk was dumped in a lagoon, and eventually, Metzger will have to pay to have it pumped out and spread on his fields.
A good chunk of the milk produced by the industry went into restaurants and commercial operations. Those buyers have all but dried up with the shut-down orders in effect, and processors can’t just easily switch to turning all that milk into jugs to be purchased at the local grocery store.
Metzger Farms traditionally sent its milk to plants which in turn produced yogurt.
Now, when the hauler leaves the farm, “He’s never quite sure where he’s headed,” Metzger said.
Longer drives to get rid of the supply cut into already-thin profit margins.
There’s simply too much milk and nowhere to take it.
“We’re still overproducing for what processors can handle,” Metzger said.
And it’s not just milk producers who are suffering.
With two major meat processing plants temporarily closed due to widespread virus exposure amongst its work force, farmers are struggling to do something — anything — with their hogs.
“We’re backing up pigs,” said Dr. Mike Lemmon, of Whiteshire Hamroc in Albion. “We’re getting less at the farm gates.
“I know companies are euthanizing pigs because there’s nowhere else to go.”
According to information from Purdue University, “There are more than 60,000 pork producers in the U.S., but roughly 60% of all hogs are processed in just 15 large pork-packing plants. These packing plants are designed to efficiently and affordably process animals for food consumption, and each one has a large workforce. Despite precautionary measures, several packing plants were temporarily shut down when a number of workers were diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Noble County’s Steve Kelham usually plants between 1,300-1,400 acres of corn in Noble, DeKalb and Allen counties. He said he heard of one livestock producer who had taken 700 head of pigs to a fertilizer plant.
Profit margins are tight in the best of circumstances, according to Lemmon. And now farmers who can sell their pigs are losing between $30-$40 per head.
Lemmon predicted half of this country’s independent hog producers may go under as a result of the virus.
Whiteshire Hamroc entered into a partnership a year ago with The Maschhoffs’ Technical Operations, described in an October 2019 article at porkbusiness.com as “a family-owned operation, is the fourth-largest, hog-production company in North America and raises 5 million pigs each year. They currently operate in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Indiana. Wyoming will make the seventh state where The Maschhoffs own farms.”
Partnering with such a large operation leaves Whiteshire Hamroc less vulnerable, but Lemmon said the entire industry is feeling the pinch.
Lemmon said most operations cannot afford to simply hold onto the pigs until the processing plants are up and running at full capacity again.
The extra feed required to feed these “extra” pigs is an additional cost, Lemmon said, and once hogs reach a certain weight, they become too large for processing plants to handle.
That reduction in processing has had its effects on consumers, according to Elysia Rodgers, Purdue Extension, DeKalb County, County Extension Director.
“We are seeing limits starting to be put on meat products on the store shelves,” Rodgers said. “Meanwhile local contract steer and swine producers are starting to have to think about depopulating their barns if the processing plants do not reopen in the very near future.”
Rodgers said there has been a rush on people placing orders at smaller, local meat processing operations, with some scheduling already into August as people attempt to guarantee having protein in their diet.
“While it is great that people are looking to buy local,” Rodgers said, “having this back up in the local processors may cause issues for those producers that have actual orders to fill for others, and not those panic buying.”
Metzger has some beef cattle, and he said this part of the industry is more slow to be affected by the virus.
Still, even that side of things is tracking down, he said.
“We’ve got beef ready to go,” Metzger said. “But they’re telling us not to send them.”
Planting not as affected
The effects of the virus haven’t impacted crop planting like they have livestock farmers.
“It hasn’t changed anything,” Kelham said. “It has not affected our planting.”
Kelham did say grain prices are down due to a surplus.
Lemmon said he doesn’t foresee a food shortage in this country, but the imbalance between production and processing may mean not all meats are available at the same time or to the same degree.
“We’re going to have fewer choices,” Lemmon said.
It could take some time before things get back to normal, Lemmon said.
“We’re not going to forget this,” he said.
Possible consequences
One consequence of the virus people may not have considered is the rush for people to grow their own vegetables this summer, according to Rodgers.
“Several of the local greenhouses are seeing a rush of people wanting to purchase vegetables especially so they can grow their own food this summer,” she said. “While this is great for the greenhouse growers and wonderful news that people are realizing they can grow their own food, I worry about once people are allowed back to a more somewhat normal schedule, how many of these gardens will be abandoned.
“Or if they are not abandoned, making sure people are preserving this food properly according to tested and proven recipes from companies like Ball Canning or the University of Georgia’s National Center for Home Food Preservation (nchfp.uga.edu/). If home canned food is not processed correctly, it can lead to botulism… which can cause death to those that eat the food containing these spores.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.