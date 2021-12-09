INDIANAPOLIS — Patients suffering serious symptoms from COVID-19 are piling up in Indiana hospitals again as the state reached its second-highest number of patients in care.
Hospitalization rates from COVID-19 are much higher than most people probably suspect, even among younger people who are very unlikely to die from the disease but nevertheless may be laid up in a hospital bed for more than a week recovering.
At its the oldest age bracket, more than 1-in-3 patients who contract COVID-19 need to be hospitalized, but that rate is still above 1-in-20 for anyone age 40 or older.
As of Monday, Indiana's overall hospital census for COVID-19 patients hit 2,755, the second-highest point on a surge upswing since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That total surpassed the recent delta-variant-driven surge of late summer, which hit a peak of 2,687 patients in care on Sept. 13.
Since coming off the peak of that surge, the census hit a local low point of 1,209 patients on Nov. 6, but has since more than doubled, increasing 128% in a month's time.
In state Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, the hospital census sits at 379 patients, more than double was it was on Nov. 8 at 157 patients, a 141% increase in less than a month, outpacing the rate of increase of the state as a whole.
The District 3 all-time high was 448 patients admitted back on Dec. 1, 2020.
Northeast Indiana had fewer than 20 patients in the hospital for COVID back in late June of this year, but has obviously seen major upticks in activity since then.
Health officials have raised alarms throughout the pandemic about rising hospital utilization, since the high number of patients stresses hospital staff and takes up beds that might otherwise be used for other critical care patients like those suffering heart attacks, strokes, serious trauma injuries and can lead to hospital having to delay non-emergent procedures for patients due to overcrowding concerns.
While the risk of death for younger people from COVID-19, vaccinated or not, is small, hospitalization rates may be much higher than the average Hoosier anticipates.
The highly infectious delta variant, which arrived in Indiana this summer, is not only known to transmit person-to-person quicker than the original strain that circulated starting in 2020, but it's also be noted to leading to a great number of hospitalizations, especially among younger people.
For those who do seriously ill and need to be admitted to a hospital, they're likely to have a long and expensive stay. On average, non-intensive care unit patients are in the hospital for 12 days, while those who need ICU care sit at 10 days, according to statewide hospitalization data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Stays are a little shorter for younger people as compared to older Hoosiers — non-ICU patients in their 60s average the longest at about 13 days — the shorted non-ICU stay is still around a week.
Hospitalization and death rates by age group
COVID-19 has been and remains much more dangerous to people who are older, but even though younger people are very unlikely to die from the virus, they still have accounted for thousands of hospital admissions since the pandemic's start.
Here's a breakdown of the raw rates of hospitalizations (admissions/total cases) and deaths (deaths/ total cases) for different age brackets in Indiana:
0-4
Hospitalization rate: 2.7% or 1 in 37
5-19
Hospitalization rate: 0.78% or 1 in 128
Death rate: 0.008% or 1 in 12,500
(This rate is for children age 0-19, as the state does not break down deaths at the 0-4 age group)
20-29
Hospitalization rate: 2.95% or 1 in 34
Death rate: 0.026% death rate, 1 in 3,846
30-39
Hospitalization rate: 4.21% or 1 in 24
Death rate: 0.095% or 1 in 1,053
40-49
Hospitalization rate: 5.68% or 1 in 18
Death rate: 0.28% or 1 in 357
50-59
Hospitalization rate: 9.2% or 1 in 11
Death rate: 0.8% or 1 in 125
60-69
Hospitalization rate: 16.14% or 1 in 6
Death rate: 2.5% or 1 in 40
70-79
Hospitalization rate: 27.97% or 1 in 3.5
Death rate: 6.82% or 1 in 15
80 and older
Hospitalization rate: 37.36% or 1 in 2.7
Death rate: 19% or 1 in 5.25
Overall, all Hoosiers
Hospitalization rate: 8.3% or 1 in 12
Death rate: 1.52% or 1 in 66
The benefits of vaccines
The primary goal of COVID-19 vaccines is to try to prevent serious illness and death.
While breakthrough cases can and do happen — and the highly infectious delta variant of the virus has led to more of those cases and also likely more transmission among vaccinated individuals — statewide statistics show that people who had shots are less likely to become infected in the first place and, if they do suffer that breakthrough case, are much less likely to get serious ill.
While Indiana's breakdown of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated residents sits at about 50/50 in recent weeks, new cases continue to skew about 80/20 in favor of unvaccinated people.
The amount of hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated Hoosiers are also far higher than compared to vaccinated people suffering a breakthrough case.
To date, Indiana has seen just over 78,000 breakthrough cases recorded, but among those only 1,567 hospitalizations and 829 deaths.
Translated to raw rates, that's a hospitalization rate of 2.01% — a quarter of the statewide average — and a death rate of 1.1%.
Those rates are both lower than the all-time statewide rates for all Hoosiers and that's despite Indiana's vaccinated cohort generally being older than the unvaccinated cohort.
More than 75% of Hoosiers age 60 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as compared to less than 50% of people younger than 35.
Like the unvaccinated, the vast majority of breakthrough deaths are among the state's oldest. About 88% of the 829 breakthrough deaths among vaccinated individuals were people 65 years or older, with the average of the deceased sitting at 79 years old.
For comparison, death rates for all Hoosiers younger than 60 sits at 0.213%, while the death rate for vaccinated Hoosiers younger than 65 is 0.128%, lower, even with an additional 316,000 higher-risk age 60-64 included in the calculation.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, during a year-end interview with KPC Media Group Monday, continued to encourage Hoosiers who haven't had their shots to get them, because the data on the benefits to life and limb are exceedingly clear.
"We talk about the hospitalization rates is where this all ends up," Holcomb said. "That's where we really feel stressed and strained, and again, 93% of those hospitalizations rates are unvaccinated."
