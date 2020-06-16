LAGRANGE — The 39th annual Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Show, a show that draws thousands of farm equipment collectors and fans from around the Midwest to LaGrange County each August, has been canceled.
Citing rising COVID-19 case numbers in both LaGrange and Elkhart counties, the event’s organizers said they made the decision over the weekend to cancel this year’s event for the safety of everyone involved
The annual event showcases antique tractors and farm equipment, and hosts a large flea market that specializes in selling a wide array of antique tractor parts and collectables. This year the event was slated to salute Oliver tractors.
The show would have taken place at the LaGrange County Fairgrounds on August 13, 14, and 15.
