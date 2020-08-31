ANGOLA — Trine University made a huge jump in this year's "Best Colleges in America for Your Money" list by Money magazine, climbing more than 200 places to rank 194th in the nation and seventh among Indiana colleges and universities.
Money said the rankings, released Aug. 25, put more weight on affordability factors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn. Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II said that change may have played into the university's abrupt rise.
"Particularly in these uncertain times, we have redoubled our efforts to contain costs and keep a Trine education affordable," Brooks said. "In addition, we have continued to expand our institutional financial aid resources, with the average Trine student now receiving more than $35,000 in aid."
The Money team also examined factors such as graduation rates, tuition fees, student debt and career earnings. To find the schools that successfully combine quality and affordability, the organization said it weighed more than 20,000 data points, including tuition fees, family borrowing and career earnings.
The resulting list consists of 739 colleges where students are likely to graduate with affordable debt levels and go on to earn a livable wage.
"Choosing whether and where to go to college is one of the biggest financial decisions we make - and even more so this fall because of the pandemic. Our rankings can help parents and college-bound students make educated decisions about their future, even in these unpredictable times," said Kaitlin Mulhere, Best Colleges and Education editor at Money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.