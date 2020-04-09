LIGONIER — An executive order to halt in-person sales isn’t stopping Zinck’s Fabric Outlet in Ligonier from getting fabric to its customers.
“We’re actually going to try curbside pickup. I’m not sure if it’s going to work,” manager Rachel Dobrzynski said, laughing.
This new stipulation is somewhat of a departure for Zinck’s after previously being allowed to operate under an essential business designation.
Dobrzynski said, upon hearing the news, her boss called her, asking if she wanted to stay open or close.
Closing isn’t on the table, she said, unless the store just can’t make enough to justify being open.
But, in the past week, it’s been busy for Dobrzynski, between new shipments of material and customers coming to shop before they had to close in-person browsing.
“I’ve been so busy, I can’t get it out on the floor,” Dobrzynski said. “Last Saturday, the parking lot was full.”
She said many shoppers came in practicing social distancing and sporting their gloves and masks.
That’s good though, since mask makers shopping at Zinck’s weren’t able to find elastic to use for their masks for a while.
Now, though, the fabric store has stock of ½ inch elastic, which could be cut lengthwise to be used as ear straps.
The store is out of ¼” and elastic but 36 yard spools of the ½ sell for $5.
“It’s a good deal,” Dobrzynski said.
As for staffing at Zinck’s Fabric Outlet, the coronavirus pandemic has changed that a bit.
“It’s a little bit different,” Dobrzynski said.
One employee now has to stay home with her child who is home from school. Another is sick and can’t come in.
Now, it’s down to Dobrzynski and an employee who is home from college.
“We’ll just keep going until we just can’t anymore,” Dobrzynski said.
To order from Zinck’s, call the store at 894-3000 or reach out via Facebook Messenger. The shop isn’t set up to handle online orders yet.
“That’s something that we’ve wanted to do for a year now,” Dobrzynski said.
For these orders, Zinck’s is accepting exact cash, checks and credit cards.
Hours for Zinck’s Fabric Outlet are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed both Good Friday and Saturday.
