INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County has logged its 45th COVID-19 death as the county continues to see its January death count rise.
It's the 12th death this month in Steuben County and the fifth in the last five days as the virus continues to exact a toll in the northeastern-most county while other regional counties have seen a significant dropoff in deaths recently.
Despite the ongoing challenge in Steuben County, the region and state as a whole continue to see improving COVID-19 numbers as the state comes off highs set around the end of 2020.
The new death in Steuben County occurred on Wednesday and was a person 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, nine have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 24 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
With 10 days to go this month, Steuben County has nearly matched its death total from December, when the county saw 13 fatalities from COVID-19. Steuben had eight COVID-19 deaths in November, meaning 73% of the county's total deaths have occurred since Nov. 1.
At least some of the impact is coming from recent outbreaks in nursing homes. The county's two nursing homes are reporting 20 total deaths of residents as of Jan. 13, almost all of which have occurred in recent weeks.
Still, that means more than half of all deaths in the county have occurred among people outside of long-term care facilities.
DeKalb County has logged three deaths in January, Noble County has had two and LaGrange County just one, so Steuben had doubled its three neighbors combined so far this month.
Zooming out from the northeast corner and looking statewide, Indiana continues to see steady improvement in its COVID-19 numbers.
On Thursday, the state logged 3,624 new cases. That's the lowest total on a Thursday dating back to Oct. 29.
That case total has also come on continued robust testing, with nearly 55,000 tests processed on Thursday. That equates to a one-day positivity rate of 6.62%, the second day positivity has dropped below 7% and the 10th consecutive day positivity has been below 10%.
Indiana did log 64 deaths, which is right at the monthly average for January, but an average that is below December's daily death toll of 79 Hoosiers on average.
Total statewide hospitalizations held at 2,303 total patients, basically unchanged from the day before but far down from the peak at more than 3,400 back on Nov. 30. Hospital numbers have been in steady decline for weeks now, which has become even more consistent over the last two weeks.
Locally, case counts were mixed, with some counties adding a couple dozen new and others adding fewer.
DeKalb County increased 29 cases on Thursday, while Noble County was up 22 and Steuben County added 18. LaGrange County recorded just three new cases on the day.
Case counts have dropped around the four-county area, with all four counties seeing significant drops in their per-capita cases rates over the last week. Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties dropped back to orange ratings on the state's metrics and although Steuben didn't improve quite enough, the county showed marked progress in its metrics this past week.
