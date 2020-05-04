ST. JOE — The popular St. Joe Pickle Festival is taking a year off, with plans to return in 2021.
“It is with a heavy heart that the festival committee has decided to cancel this year’s Famous Saint Joe, Indiana Pickle Festival due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the fact that it is uncertain when it will be over,” said a May 2 post on the festival’s Facebook page.
“We are going to miss seeing all of you, but rest assured, we will be back on track and better than ever before in 2021.”
Festival dates are July 15, 16 and 17, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.