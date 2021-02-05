INDIANAPOLIS — Another 3,200 residents in the four-county area received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week.
That's a slight increase from the previous two weeks, but only by a small margin.
In total, 13,906 residents in the four-county area have now received at least their first shot of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Of that total, 3,953 people have received both shots and are now considered fully vaccinated.
Both numbers represent slight increases from last week, with the region seeing 3,222 more people vaccinated and an increase of 974 patients who have now received their second dose.
That's up from just under 3,000 new vaccinations per week the last two weeks and just under 700 per week getting fully vaccinated.
With more than 14,000 residents vaccinated, that represents about 8.4% of the total population of the four counties.
Indiana is receiving slightly more vaccines now than it had been in previous weeks, getting about 91,000 new vaccines per week, up from 78,000 per week earlier in 2021.
Vaccine allotments at local clinics haven't changed substantially, except for in LaGrange County where the health department reported its allotment is rising from about 300 per week to 800 per week, which is pushing the clinic site at the library to its capacity. Indiana opened its vaccine eligibility this week to anyone 65 years and older, after previously only signing up people 70 and older.
Hoosiers can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance getting signed up.
Indiana's next step will be to allow those 60-64 to get vaccinated, but the state has not indicated who will be next up after finishing the age-based eligibility.
Indiana started with prioritizing its oldest residents first since more than 93% of all deaths and about two-thirds of all hospitalizations were occurring among people age 60 and older.
Vaccine clinics in all four counties have continued operating this past week, with Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center, DeKalb County at the fairgrounds and Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion and LaGrange County at the LaGrange County Public Library Branch in LaGrange.
Steuben County still leads with 4,101 people vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 3,736, Noble County at 3,596 and LaGrange County at 2,473 people.
Steuben County's total has increased about 600 since last week, DeKalb County was up about 800, Noble County increased by about 950 and LaGrange County was up about 900.
Statewide, 661,003 Hoosiers have received at least their first dose, with 191,247 people fully vaccinated. That represents approximately 9.8% of the total population.
The four-county area continues to lag slightly behind that per-capita rate for the state as a whole, but the region is limited by its vaccine allotments, which are distributed from the state to the counties, so it's unlikely to catch up any time soon unless the state begins sending a larger supply of vaccines compared to other areas of the state.
