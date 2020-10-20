COVID-19 does not affect all people equally.
If you've been following information about the novel coronavirus over the past half year, you've probably heard that the virus is significantly more dangerous to those who are older or immune compromised and the numbers bear that out.
But around northeast Indiana, there's also notable disparities in who is being tested for COVID-19 and who's not, and who's contracting it at higher rates and who's not.
Using the state's demographic data available via the COVID-19 dashboard and coronavirus.in.gov, we've broken down some of the numbers to take another look at who has been most at risk and where the people who seem to be more affected, or not, by the virus.
We looked at data specifically for Health District 3, which includes the four-county area — LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties — plus Whitley County, Allen, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells and Adams counties to get a snapshot of this region and exclude the wider state.
Who's catching COVID-19?
Case counts are fairly evenly distributed across different age groups, but the bulk of cases are coming from working-age people between 20 and 60 years old.
Of the 13,747 total cases identified across Health District 3, 59.9% come from people age 20-59, with shares per age group falling between 13.5-17.5% each.
Children and young adults from 0-20 account for 10.6% of cases, but as shown by statewide coronavirus information for school-age children, the data shows that as age up goes up, infection rates go up. College students pick up COVID-19 at far higher rates than K-12 students, but high schoolers have more cases than middle schoolers, with very few cases coming at the elementary level.
The explanation for that disparity is that older age groups have more autonomy — they're more likely to have a job or hang out with friends or simply mix with more people more directly in their school whether it's passing periods, on athletic teams or at extracurricular events, therefore increasing their potential risk of exposure.
Case percentages are slightly lower for older northeast Indiana residents, with 11.8% of the cases among people in their 60s, 9.8% among people in their 70s and 7.8% among people 80-plus.
Case ratios may be lower as older people are less likely to be out in public on a day-to-day basis if they're retired or older Hoosiers may be taking more precaution to prevent possible exposure, knowing that their risk is greater than younger people.
Who's dying of COVID-19?
One statistic that hasn't changed since the start of the pandemic is that the oldest are the most at risk of death from COVID-19.
As of this week, 300 of the 324 deaths in northeast Indiana have been among people 60 years old and older.
Overall, there have been 324 deaths among 13,747 cases, a known-case death rate of 2.36%. But that overall rate hides significant disparities by age.
Among people under 40, there have been just nine deaths total across more than 7,200 cases, a known-case death rate of just 0.1%. Deaths are exceedingly rare in the region among these younger patients.
Even at the 50-59 age range, deaths are rare, with just 15 deaths among 2,419 known cases, a rate of 0.62%.
After that, death rates among known patients climb with each decade.
Across northeast Indiana, 57 out of 1,622 patients in their 60s have died, 3.51% mortality; 85 of 1,347 patients in their 70s, 6.31% death rate; and among people 80-plus, 158 people have died out of 1,072 cases, a death rate of 14.74%, just under 1-in-7.
Those death rates have improved over time — back in the earliest days of the pandemic almost 1-in-3 known cases age 80 and older was dying — as treatments and interventions for COVID-19 have improved and the state has gained better control of widespread outbreaks in nursing homes.
Although health officials have repeatedly acknowledged that the young are far less likely to get seriously ill or die, they have continued to push for all people to practice safety measures mainly due to the risk of less vulnerable populations acting as carriers that will eventually return cases to more vulnerable populations. For example, a young worker can unknowingly carry an infection into a nursing home, factory or prison setting where the virus can chain widely in as short period of time.
Health officials have also reminded Hoosiers that death isn't the only negative consequence of COVID-19. People sick the virus may miss school or work, get seriously ill or potentially be hospitalized for lengthy and expensive inpatient stays.
Health officials also don't know what long-term effects patients may suffer down the road from a COVID-19 infection even if they recover, although early studies have suggested the virus may cause lasting heart or lung damage to some people.
Hospitalizations across the state have double since late September, to levels not seen since May, as case counts have spiraled rapidly upward.
While people under 60 make up less than 1% of the total deaths in northeast Indiana, statewide, nearly 39% of all hospitalizations are among people younger than 60, according the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks hospital data for the state.
The average hospital stay for a COVID-19 patient averages about 14 days among all patients — less at about a week for people at younger age groups but slightly higher at about 16 days average for people in their 50s, according to Regenstrief.
Who's being tested for COVID?
Perhaps counter-intuitively, the people at less risk test more, while those at greater risk test less.
The young are getting far more COVID-19 tests in northeast Indiana than the old, despite the young having significantly better outcomes if they do contract the virus.
The proportion of total tests administered across Health District 3 decreases as age goes up.
People 0-20 have taken 21% of all tests, followed by the 20s demographic at 16.3%, 30s at 14.3% and 40s at 12.9%. Residents in their 50s are just about the same as the 40s at 13%, but then ratios decrease again as age goes up — 10.9% for the 60s age group, 7.2% for 70s and 4.3% for 80s.
The disparities in different demographic groups may be due to differing levels of exposure, however. Youth numbers may be high due to increased surveillance at schools, while working-age people are more likely to be possibly exposed through contacts on the job and therefore may seek testing.
Older people, who may be spending more time at home and less out in public, may not get tested at as high rates because they have less reason to get tested.
But on the question of who should be getting tested, by looking at positivity rates, older age groups tend to test positive more often than younger groups when they do get tested.
The positivity rate among people 80-plus is the highest overall at 10.77%, followed by 70s at 8.08% and, 60s at 6.43% and 50s at 8.03%.
Positivity rates are lower at the lower age groups where testing is more prevalent. People in their 40s have tested positive at a rate of 6.17% all-time, followed by 5.81% for the 30s, 5.43% for the 20s and just 3% for those younger than 20.
Those positivity rates may be impacted by what person chooses to test. Older populations may show higher positivity because they may be more likely to seek a test when they're feeling ill and suspect they may have COVID-19, compared to younger populations who may test only on suspicion of exposure and are therefore less likely to return positive tests.
Does gender matter?
While health officials have not identified any significant risk difference between men and women, one trend is pronounced — women seek COVID-19 tests at higher rates then men.
In northeast Indiana, women have made up about 57% of all tests taken compared to 43% among men. That ratio holds up at the statewide level too, with 55% of tests being taken by women to 43% among men (and 2% not specified).
That trend correlates with studies that typically show women are typically more likely to seek medical treatment for illnesses or injuries compared to men.
Because of the higher numbers of tests among women, more cases have been identified among women than men.
However, when adjusted for the difference in raw numbers by looking at positivity, there's no significant difference between the positive test return rate for men and women. Women in northeast Indiana have tested positive on 6.03% of the tests they've taken, while men have been positive on 5.81% of tests.
In northeast Indiana, when looking at deaths, men have died at a higher rate than women, 56.5% to 43.5%, although that disparity doesn't hold up when looking at the state as a whole, with 50% of deaths among men, 48.5% among women and 1.5% not specified.
Summary
Who's catching COVID-19? — Everyone, although working-age adults have had more cases than other age groups. Case counts among older people are lower, possibly because they are practicing more precaution, but also possibly because they simply test at lower rates than other groups.
Who's dying from COVID-19? — Almost exclusively older people age 60-plus, with the most deaths among people 80 and older. Deaths among people under 40 are exceedingly rare, meaning almost everyone who has contracted the virus in northeast Indiana has recovered. That being said, while younger people are not dying, more than 1-in-3 hospitalizations around Indiana are people younger than 60.
Who's testing for COVID-19? — The young test more than the old, although positivity rates and risks are higher among older people. The decision to test may be impacted by the level of exposure a person has, so older people may test less because they are exposing themselves to possible sources of infection less.
What role does gender play? — As far as health risks, positivity and chance of death, little. But the numbers both locally and statewide show women test at much higher rates than men.
