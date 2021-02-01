INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County recorded its 47th death all-time and 14th of January while statewide cases and deaths continue to drop.
COVID-19 activity across the state continues to run lower week-to-week as Indiana continues major progress in getting the virus under control.
Steuben County logged its newest death on Monday and the death actually occurred on Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The person who died was in their 70s, according to demographic information from the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, nine have been people in their 60s, 11 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 25 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
The 14th death made January the deadliest month in Steuben County, topping December's 13 deaths and November's eight deaths. Steuben County led the four-county region in deaths during January, ahead of Noble and DeKalb with four each and LaGrange County with three deaths.
The Steuben County death was one of just 21 logged over Sunday and Monday as death counts dropped over the weekend. Death counts are usually lowest over the weekend, with Tuesday being the biggest reporting day as facilities catch up with reporting.
Indiana also saw lower case counts drop again, logging 1,723 cases on Sunday and 1,709 cases on Monday, both of which are running below the same day last week.
Case counts had been well over 5,000 cases per day on Sundays and Mondays at the end of November but have been dropping consistently since then as the state has seen not only improvements in raw cases but also drops in positivity.
Positivity was at 4.52% on Sunday and ticked up to 6.78% on Monday, but rates have been below 10% for the past three weeks and below 7% for 12 of the past 13 days.
The state's benchmark for positivity is lower than 5%, a number that recent data has been moving toward.
Statewide hospitalizations are down to 1,594 total patients, nearly 2,000 down from a high over 3,400 back on Nov. 30. Daily hospital admissions have dropped consistently in the past few weeks as case and positivity improvements have shown up.
Locally, case counts have remained low as the region has seen improvement at the same time as the state.
Noble County added 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the two-day period, while Steuben County was up 17, DeKalb County added 15 and LaGrange County increased 10 cases.
