INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., joined Gov. Eric Holcomb during his daily COVID-19 press conference hours after President Donald Trump signed the latest Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act 3.5.
Braun briefly discussed the latest $321 billion that will go to aid businesses across the country. The $321 billion is on top of the $349 billion that has already been distributed as part of the CARES Act.
The bill also includes $100 billion, which will go to hospitals and to a nationwide testing program.
Braun, who is back in his hometown of Jasper, said he has talked with businesses across the state.
“The need is broad,” he said.
As the state looks to reopen the economy in phases during May, Braun said it’s medium and large size businesses that are most at risk.
“The thing that has impressed me the most is how they are paying attention to the rules,” he said. “There is going to need to be discipline.”
He went onto say that there is no substitute for turning back on the economy. In doing so though he said it needs to be done on a state by state and county by county basis to stop another large outbreak.
“We have to be careful we don’t get over the tipping point on the economy,” Braun said.
Holcomb said he is going to continue to let the data drive his decision to reopen the state, with more information to come next week.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health commissioner opened Thursday’s conference informing residents that new information will soon be added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Box reported 79 additional deaths, which have been diagnosed clinically with no COVID-19 test. She said this will continue to give the state an accurate representation of how prevalent the virus is. These deaths won’t be figured into those that are confirmed cases.
She reported that the number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals across the state is at 80%.
She also briefly delivered total numbers of personal protective equipment in the state to date. Total PPE ordered include 1.25 million respirator masks, 963,150 face shields, 721,600 gloves, 143,000 gowns, 80,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 206,762 bottles of hand sanitizer and 2.4 million surgical masks.
To date the state has received and distributed more than 1.2 million items of PPE and expects to receive more than 150,000 to 300,000 items this week with deliveries daily.
The availability of these products go along way in decisions being made to reopen the state.
“The supply chain is flowing but it is never going to be enough,” said Holcomb. “It will take continued organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.