ANGOLA — Two more annual events have canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of keeping people, especially the immunocompromised, safe and healthy.
The Liv it Up Block Party that traditionally takes place in June has been canceled, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone for good.
The plan is to have an even bigger, better block party on June 25, 2021.
Similarly, the annual Little John’s Lemonade Stand that takes place on the 4th of July has been postponed; a new date has not been set.
Prairie Heights Middle School students Emily McCrea and Grace Johnson run the stand each summer. It is named after Emily’s cousin, John, who died at a young age from childhood cancer. The first lemonade stand took place in 2012. It has become such a popular event that traveling around Lake Gage can be difficult the day of the sale.
The girls give the funds raised each summer to children battling cancer. One such past recipient is Liv it Up founder Olivia Stoy.
The Johnson and McCrea families said in a post on the Little John’s Facebook page that they felt the socially responsible thing to do is to give the stand a try later in the year.
There has not yet been a tentative new date announced for the stand.
“I am very sad that we can’t do the Liv it Up block party this year because it’s something I always look forward to,” said Olivia. “It is amazing how the community comes together to celebrate and raise money for an amazing cause. I am looking forward to continuing the annual party next year and making it even better than the past years.”
Both the block party and lemonade stand are fundraisers for childhood cancer and illness.
The Liv it Up campaign and the annual block party were started by the Stoy family as a way to help other families stricken by childhood cancer.
The first block party was held in 2018 to help raise funds for Olivia, the daughter of Tom and Megan Stoy, who needed a bone marrow transplant that wasn’t financially covered by the family’s insurance.
When the Stoy’s raised more than was needed to cover the transplant, Olivia chose to use the money to help other families with children dealing with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Megan Stoy, Olivia’s mother, said the 2021 block party is scheduled and will again have the Hubie Ashcraft Band performing.
“Liv it Up has granted more than 50 requests to financially support families of childhood cancer patients or families with children that have a life-threatening illness,” she said. “We will continue to accept applications and give financial support as long as we have funds available.”
Donations to continue to support the mission of Liv it Up can be mailed to Liv it Up, P.O. Box 22, Pleasant Lake, IN 46747.
More information and the application for support can be found at livitup4kids.com or by email, livitup422@gmail.com.
