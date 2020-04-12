To the editor:
As I watch media coverage of the COVID-19, I constantly hear about the brave people on the front line. Doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, and so on. But I never hear anyone mention two very important providers! Water and wastewater!
People enjoy turning on their faucet and clean water comes out. People enjoy flushing their toilet and having water flow down the drain without dealing with it. People do not realize there are hard-working operators at the other end providing this service.
With the unknown of how the virus spreads, these workers are at risk. They still go to work every day providing a valuable service to us — a service everyone takes for granted.
I personally would like to thank Craig Williams and his staff at the Angola Wastewater Treatment Plant. Tom Selman and his staff at the water plant. Bryan Klein at Steuben Lakes Waste District. Also, the water and wastewater staffs in our county at Fremont, Ashley and Hamilton. Plus, you have contract operators based in our county: Astbury, Sandhill, and Stouder Services.
Kevin Wenzel
Angola
