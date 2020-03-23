KENDALLVILLE — As recommendations on restricting gatherings and limiting travel on non-essential personnel continue under the COVID-19 pandemic, so do event cancellations and closures.
Here are some of the new cancellations:
Big Brothers Big Sisters in-person meetings — canceled
As a response to COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana announced it would be suspending all in-person meetings between Bigs and Littles until April 10.
“We hope your match will use telephone, text, Skype, and other creative ways to stay in contact,” a letter to Bigs read.
As previously announced, other upcoming BBBS events have been canceled.
The Real Men Read program has been canceled and will start again in the fall.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake events are being rescheduled, as well.
“The situation is regrettable, but our actions are necessary, we think, for the protection of all of the Big Brothers Big Sisters family and the communities we serve,” the letter read.
Ligonier Parks and Recreation Center — closure extended
Over the weekend, the Office of the Mayor in Ligonier issued an executive order closing the Ligonier Recreation Center closed for as long as there is a state of emergency in Indiana.
All programs will be suspended during this time, as well.
The closure was originally set to lift March 28.
Noble County government buildings — closed
All Noble County government offices are closed to the public as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Buildings will be open to county employees on Tuesday and then non-essential employees will be furloughed for two weeks due to the governor’s executive order.
All county employees will be paid and essential employees who are still called in to work may be given additional compensation.
Campbell & Fetter Bank lobbies — closed
All Campbell & Fetter Bank lobbies are closed, but the bank itself still remains open.
The drive-up teller window will still be available, as will mobile banking, ATMs and automated phone banking.
After-hours deposits can be made using the night drop box.
Those who need immediate access to the building can call the bank at 347-1500.
Mid-America Windmill Museum opening — postponed
The Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville announced it will not be opening as usual.
Instead of opening April 1 like originally planned, the Museum posted to Facebook it would announce when its opening date for 2020 will be.
