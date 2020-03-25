A KPC Media Group reporter was at a local restaurant/bar the other day, shortly after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order was announced that all restaurants, bars and nightclubs would have to remain closed until the end of this month.
“What are you going to do?” the reporter asked the manager of the restaurant.
The manager had to seek out the owner to find out, and eventually it was decided that the restaurant/bar would remain open for carryout and delivery, which it had only offered on a limited basis before.
This particular restaurant appears to be having at least brisk lunches.
At another local bar/restaurant business is slow, but the owner is using the down time to catch up on the to-do list.
A downtown Kendallville pizza store owner reported being as busy as ever on Saturday night.
One thing is certain, many people in the hospitality industry are being furloughed due to COVID-19 and the governor’s executive order, which is meant to promote social distancing by keeping people out of crowded places.
Even with the governor’s order closing down the state for at least two weeks starting Wednesday, restaurants may still provide food for carryout and delivery.
We would urge you, your family and friends to try to patronize local establishments as much as possible, whether it’s through carry out or delivery. The folks who own and operate and work at local eateries are your neighbors, perhaps your family, your friends.
Also, you might not be able to patronize your local boutique or sports shop and the like during this time of shutdown. We would urge you to seek out your favorite local retail stores online and see if they provide internet ordering. They need our help, too.
If all else fails, purchase gift cards to these local businesses; they all offer them. There’s even word out that some kind individual purchased a gift card to a Steuben County restaurant that was in the four-figure range. Bless your heart.
The restaurants and local retailers deserve all the support we can reasonably give during these difficult times. Please consider it.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
