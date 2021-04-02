ANGOLA — Steuben County is going to mirror the order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb with regard to measures to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Tuesday, Indiana’s mask order becomes an advisory and many restrictions put in place due to the pandemic are being eased.
What that means in Steuben County is local government agencies are still going to require masks, depending on the entity, but many of the other restrictions are going away.
People using the Steuben County Health Department for services and using the local vaccine clinic and COVID-19 testing site will have to wear masks. As is the case statewide, students in public schools will be required to wear masks through the end of this school year.
“The Steuben County Health Department urges all businesses to continue with requiring staff and customers to wear a face covering/face mask,” said an announcement distributed Friday by the Health Department. “Please note: The Steuben County Health Department is still requiring all staff and customers to wear a face covering/mask while conducting business in the department’s office or in the field.”
Various gatherings will no longer be restricted. Businesses, such as restaurants, will be encouraged to continue to distance their customers.
The Steuben County Health Department is going to continue to monitor state data to determine whether any measures need to be put back in place due to spikes in the coronavirus, said Alicia Walsh, administrator for the Health Department.
“Everything is still on the table if we see a spike in cases,” Walsh said. “We are not restricting social gatherings at this time but we are watching those metrics to see if we need to.”
If there’s a spike in cases and even deaths, it is possible the Steuben County Board of Health could take actions to restrict activities and even take the mask order from voluntary back to mandatory.
The Health Department urged the following:
• Practice caution when in public spaces and while in the company of individuals outside of the immediate family;
• Practice social distancing when in groups that include non-family members;
• Practice good hand hygiene including soap and water and hand sanitizer, when needed; and
• It is strongly recommended to use a face mask/covering when exhibiting or experiencing acute respiratory symptoms or flu-like symptoms.
In an address last week, Holcomb encouraged Hoosiers to continue to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing, handwashing and mask wearing.
“I will continue to wear a mask; it is the right thing to do,” he said. “Those who take the proper precautions will help us to get to the tail end of this pandemic. The light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter if we continue to do this. All of the life delights that I once took for granted are coming back online. It is up to each and every one of us to do our part.”
During the March 23 address, Gov. Holcomb said the state is expecting larger shipments of vaccines toward in the coming weeks. With that, more mass vaccination sites will be set up and a large employer vaccination program will be rolled out.
As of Wednesday, any Hoosier 16 or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at one of 500 sites throughout the state. Currently, 970,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 27% of the state’s residents have received their first doses of two-dose regimens.
“Access to vaccines has been a game changer,” Holcomb said.
As of Friday, nearly 1.2 million Hoosiers were fully vaccinated, said information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
