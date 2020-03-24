LAGRANGE — The town of LaGrange announced it has closed its Town Park playground.
The town made the announcement Tuesday morning on its Facebook page. Town Manager Mark Eagleson said LaGrange closed the playground in compliance with an executive order issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
The park will remain closed through April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.