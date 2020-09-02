INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday after a recent spate over the last two weeks, but statewide case counts were again up and positivity rates were higher.
Wednesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health said Indiana added 859 new cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday but down compared to last week’s Wednesday numbers, which were an all-time high for that day of the week.
The cases came on just over 14,000 total tests, a little lower in comparison to recent days, which resulted in a positivity rate of 6.08%, making it the second day in a row positivity had been above the 6% mark.
Prior to the last two days, the one-day positivity rates hadn’t been over 6% since Aug. 14.
Indiana’s seven-day average case count has been on a steady plateau since about mid-August, holding at around 875 cases per day. That level is down a little bit from a nearby peak when cases were averaging almost 1,000 per day around Aug. 10, but after decreasing a bit the average had been steady with the state showing no progress toward deflating the case counts.
However, the statewide positivity rate has been creeping up a little bit over the same period, rising from 5.2% to 5.6%, with the increase mostly attributed to a recent dip in daily testing numbers compared to mid-August.
This week, the state is releasing a new color-coded map that will help rate the current COVID-19 situation in each county with a four-color system from blue to yellow, to orange and red.
Ratings will be based on two criteria including new cases per capita, and positivity rate and is aimed at helping local decision-makers and residents more easily determine whether their county is seeing more widespread transmission of the virus or not.
Locally, case counts rose by small amount on Wednesday.
DeKalb County and Steuben County each added four new cases, LaGrange County was up three cases and Noble County was unchanged.
DeKalb County’s positivity rate remains in double digits at 12%, while other counties in the region range from 6%-9.5%. DeKalb County has been seeing a localized spike in cases, as the county saw about a 60% rise in total cases during August, a rate that outpaced case growth in Indiana as a whole.
Steuben County saw increases in August about on par with the state, while Noble and LaGrange counties had percentage increases lower than the Indiana change.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. All four of the counties have had at least one new death since Aug. 19, with the local region losing eight residents over the last two weeks.
In total, Noble County has had 31 deaths, LaGrange County 11, DeKalb County seven and Steuben County five.
