INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity dropped across the state again, showing another week of improvement as cases, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths have declined.
But the four-county area recorded five deaths this past week, including two in Steuben County and LaGrange County and one in Noble County.
In Steuben County, the 58th and 59th deaths in the county all-time, occurred on May 8 and May 27, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Those are the first deaths reported in the county in more than two months, with the most recent prior happening back on March 5.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, one person in their 50s, 12 have been people in their 60s, 16 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 29 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In LaGrange County, the 71st and 72nd deaths occurred on May 22 and May 24, the first deaths in that county since Jan. 25.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 21 among people in their 70s and 40 people who were 80 or older.
The 85th death in Noble County occurred on May 22 and was a person 80 years old or older. It was the first death in the county since May 9.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, three were people in their 50s, eight people in their 60s, 21 people in their 70s and 52 at 80 or older.
The five deaths locally were among only 62 statewide over the last six days. DeKalb County was the only county not to record a death this week, staying at 85 overall.
The unusual uptick in deaths reported locally was despite COVID-19 activity dropped across Indiana as a whole this past week.
Average daily cases dropped to 530 per day, from 699 per day a week ago. Cases have been in decline since sitting at more than a thousand per day three weeks ago.
Positivity was down again, dropping to 3.16% from 3.39% last week.
Hospitalizations dropped to 746 patients statewide down from 800 last Saturday. Average daily deaths also decreased this week, falling to just under nine per day, down from 12 per day a week ago.
Cases dropped across the four-county, with Noble County recording 36 new cases, DeKalb 27, Steuben 14 and LaGrange 14.
Those were all down from a week ago, when all four counties were over 50 new cases on the week.
