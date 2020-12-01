Two northeast Indiana counties have put limits on access to their offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaGrange County has closed the doors to its Courthouse to the public. Noble County remains open by appointment only.
LaGrange County
That announcement comes after three more Courthouse staff members tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven said in an email that she and LaGrange County Circuit Court William Walz worked closely with Courthouse security before determining to close the building to the public.
“It is much more imperative that we take this step now,” she said.
The courts will continue to work, however, with most staff members working by phone using digital resources.
LaGrange County continues to be considered a coronavirus hot spot by state health officials. Although the county’s 7-day test positivity rate did decline slightly, that metric still remain relatively high compared to those reported in neighboring communities. State officials use that the test positivity rate to determine how quickly the virus is spreading through the community.
Noble County
In Noble County the County Commissioners have decided to limit public access to county buildings.
Effectively immediately, all county offices will remain open but a citizen will need to call for an appointment to physically visit the building. Everyone will be required to wear a mask to during their visit.
This order will remain until further notice.
Phone numbers for county offices are:
• Assessor — 636-2297
• Auditor — 636-2658
• Building Department — 636-2215
• Superior Court — 636-2129
• Circuit Court — 636-2128
• Superior Court — 636-3205
• Child Support — 636-2494
• Clerk — 636-2736
• Commissioners — 636-7877
• EMA — 636-2938
• Extension Office — 636-2111
• Highway Department — 636-2124
• Plan Commission — 636-7217
• Public Defenders — 636-6688
• Prosecutors Office — 636-2193
• Probation Department 636-3116
• Sheriff’s Office — 636-2182 (Emergency 911)
• Surveyor’s Office — 636-2131.
