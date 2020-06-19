INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County recorded its third death from COVID-19 as of Friday, as the county is poised to take over as the highest case count in the four-county area.
The Indiana State Department of Health's Friday report logged one new death to LaGrange County.
Last week, LaGrange County had been attributed a death that was reported as a third, but the case was later subtracted out as the patient was a resident of another county.
The new death comes amid an ongoing surge in cases in the county, with included another 18 new cases on Friday.
LaGrange County is poised to overtake Noble County as the local county with the most cases, as LaGrange continues to surge while Noble's infections have slowed. At Memorial Day, LaGrange County had 125 fewer cases than Noble — and also has a smaller total population — helping to illustrate the quickening rate.
LaGrange County has also moved up the list of most per-capita cases among Indiana's 92 counties, ranking eighth highest overall at 89.4 cases per 10,000 residents.
Earlier this week, LaGrange had been ranked 10th highest, showing a continuing increase even in comparison to other hotspot counties in the state.
Friday was the second and final day of pop-up testing sites in an effort to help identify more people who may be infected or carrying the virus asymptomatically and get them isolating in an effort to break additional transmission routes for the virus.
Since Sunday, LaGrange County has had nine new hospitalizations for COVID-19, including one person admitted to an intensive care unit. That's more than the total of hospitalizations in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben combined, which was at seven this week.
With 87 new cases identified so far this week in LaGrange County, the hospitalization rate was about 10.3%, which is lower than the week prior and fell below the statewide hospitalization rate for the same period, which was about 14.7%.
New case activity continued to be mostly muted in other local counties. Noble and DeKalb counties each added four cases Friday, while Steuben County was up one.
