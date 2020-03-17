To the editor:
Dear Citizens,
To say the least we are all going through uncharted waters right now. But we are going through them together. Please know that your state, county, local officials and federal officials are working together to get as much factual information to you as possible.
The city of Angola, our surrounding communities, Steuben County Health Department, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, our county school systems, EMA and Trine University have been meeting via teleconferencing since Wednesday, March 11. We are basically doing this to get all of you the best information possible about the COVID-19 virus. We are not making any decisions as a group. We are hearing what decisions each entity has had to make or what information they have received and then passing that information on to you via websites and social media.
In Angola we are doing everything we can to make sure our services to you are uninterrupted. All of our emergency services have plans in place to address different scenarios that might come our way.
At this point we are working to avoid a panic by getting the correct information to you. Panic has never cured any problems and I am sure it won’t cure a pandemic. I can assure you that our health system (Steuben County Health Department, Cameron Hospital, doctors, nurses, staff members and emergency response personnel) has been doing an outstanding job of working together and getting information out. We are very fortunate to have this group of health professionals in our county. We are all working under the guidelines of the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. They are the ones that determine who meets the criteria to be tested.
If you have any questions Cameron Hospital has a COVID-19 Resource Line to call 24/7 at 667-5555. The Steuben County Health Department’s phone number is 668-1000, ext. 1500.
As I said earlier, this is not the time to panic. We should of course be very concerned. We should be concerned about the stress on our health care system, emergency services, families, neighbors and our fellow human beings.
We need to support our governor in the difficult decisions he is having to make. We need to support our local businesses in any way we can. If you are not working you might want to consider talking to your neighbors and friends that have jobs and offer to watch their children for them while they are at work.
Check on your older neighbors to be sure they are staying healthy and offer to go to the grocery store for them. Be sure to support our restaurants and bars who are staying open for carry out and delivery service.
There are a lot of things we can do individually to help each other and our community get through this unprecedented situation. Everyone needs to practice healthy social lifestyles.
Most of all, if you are so inclined, pray for your community, county, state and the world. We will get through this if Steuben County does what it does best in times like this. WE STEP UP AND TAKE CARE OF EACH OTHER!!
Mayor Dick Hickman
Angola
